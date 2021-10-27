Dr. Hemp Launches E-Commerce Website

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Hemp is proud to announce that they have launched their E-Commerce Website. Customers over the age of 21 can order CBD Pre-Rolls online and experience the difference. Dr. Hemp ensures customers get an enriching experience through their wide range of Hemp and CBD Pre-Rolls that come in a variety of flavors such as Watermelon, Blueberry, Diablo, and Orange Creamsicle. They provide a flavorful experience that is rich and are the best tasting CBD Pre Rolls on the market with releasable terpenes using an all-natural corn husk filter tip. Whether it's a customer's first time trying smokable hemp or an someone with more experience, they'll find something that fits their taste buds and expectations of quality. For those wanting even more CBD Products, they offer CBD Tinctures and CBD Balms products. Customers can even order CBD+CBG Pre Rolls Online.

To ensure that they comply with the set health regulations, all products go through rigorous lab testing to ensure that the THC is below 0.3% as recommended by industry standards. Additionally, they only source hemp from industrial organic farms devoid of any chemicals, solvents, herbicides or fertilizers. This ensures that they're only producing the highest quality pre-rolls in the market.

To further ensure the purity of their pre-rolls, Dr. Hemp uses the CO2 extraction process which removes harmful pollutants without altering the compounds in the plant. It's one of the purest ways of obtaining quality pre-rolls from hemp.

California Passes Hemp Bill into Law

On October 6th, 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that provides a legal framework for the sale of smokable hemp and CBD-infused edibles. This comes days after he recently signed another bill requiring health facilities to allow the administration of medical marijuana to critically ill patients to alleviate pain, inflammation, anxiety, insomnia, and other conditions.

The newly signed Assembly 45 Bill is an emergency statute that goes into effect immediately to legalize CBD products, which, even though are freely available in most stores but considered "adulterated" as articulated under the Sherman Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Law.

The bill takes effect immediately but the law makers need to create a structure which will determine the tax scheme for the products before they hit the shelves. Smokable products, however, can be grown and sold in other states before the tax scheme is enacted in the following year's session.

