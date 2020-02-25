Dr. Henry Balogun's New Book "Culprit of Division - The Naked Truth" Outright Rejects Color Coding of Humanity

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is not uncommon to be fooled by history that is essentially and historically false says Dr. Henry Balogun, author of the new book "Culprit of Division – The Naked Truth." This is not unexpected in light of the self-serving, unyielding, persistent and destructive desire of the privileged few. This mind bending and thought-provoking book challenges everything you've been told and grew up to know as fact about humanity. How much do you know about the very foundation upon which pride is built? Better yet, how much do you know about those who took it upon themselves to color code humanity and rewrite history? Have we all been living and breathing under the assumed "holier-than-thou" attitude created by people whom the author believed are not without dehumanizing and destructive motives?

Book cover

What about things presumed obvious? Is anyone really "white" or really "black?" The author genuinely disagrees. You've got to see what he uncovered and the reason for his disagreement. Once you've taken the time to read the book, you cannot but ask: is any ethnic group qualified to call another ethnic group "people of color"? To say that this book is written to correct erroneous history is an understatement. It exposed what was never revealed about humanity and places our existence on a new height, a new plateau, likely to make some feel betrayed by history. Dr. Balogun did not stop there. He completely reject such phrases as "since slavery" and "skills brought here by slaves" which are nothing but the slogan of the prejudice few weaponized to shame, marginalized, nullify creativities, destroy innovations and ingenuity, thereby lead to denial of media coverage to Africans who are as equally at the forefront of creativity and innovation.

Dr. Balogun meticulously and probably convincingly disagrees with diverse outcome of many of what he called "quasi researches" of the past along with the role of dictionaries, he alleged, are "on steroid" coupled with what he sees as countless nonchalant attitude of those who could have done something but turned their back against humanity. "Culprit of Division – The Naked Truth" challenges historians, legal scholars, theologians and many others in academia and broadcasting. This book is written to reveal a lot about who we are.

Before you react, make sure you read the book over and again, collect whatever you believe are facts, if any, to dispute the author's possibly well-researched and well thought out presentation. This is not the type of book you can react to impulsively, or with anemic, baseless, irrational and emotional rejoinder. It is advisable to read the author's earlier book, "Enemy of The Human Race," by LifeRich Publishing, to understand his thought process.

"Culprit of Division – The Naked Truth" is all about human rights at its best and Dr. Balogun presumably went deeper. He did not hide his resentment and ultimate rejection of some of what we thought were established, settled and carved in stone. He did it without trashing one ethnic group in favor of irrationally uplifting another. Not only that, he concluded with practical, useful and problem-solving suggestions. This is a must-read book for everyone regardless of age and level of education.

Published by iUniverse, "Culprit of Division – The Naked Truth" backed by Bookseller's Return Program is available in Audio Book (coming in a week), eBook and paper back on Audible.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple and Google Play. Preview it for free and obtain your copy. Follow us on twitter @CulpritDivision.

