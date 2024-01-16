Dr. Henry Garazo Named Tri-State "Best Plastic Surgeon" for the 5th Year in a Row

The Herald-Mail's Community's Choice Awards chose the Hagerstown- and Frederick-area plastic surgeon through an online voting process

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Henry Garazo of Plastic Surgery Services in Hagerstown, Maryland has been named Tri-State " Best Plastic Surgeon " for the fifth consecutive year by The Herald-Mail's Community's Choice Awards.

"To continue to be recognized by our community is humbling," said Dr. Garazo. "While there are certainly numerous outstanding plastic surgeons in our area, it means so much to have earned the trust of so many Tri-State area residents."

A Maryland native, Dr. Henry Garazo has served the Tri-State community for over 25 years. The Herald-Mail's Community's Choice Awards chose the Hagerstown- and Frederick-area plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo as "Best Plastic Surgeon" through an online voting process. This is the board-certified plastic surgeon's 5th consecutive year winning this award.

Dr. Garazo is a Maryland native, and he has served the area as a plastic surgeon for over 25 years. In addition to offering cosmetic plastic surgery and dermatologic procedures, he is also passionate about offering non-surgical injectable treatments, such as Botox® and dermal filler; for patients, choosing a physician to perform these treatments (which are often offered by less qualified providers) offers peace of mind that results will be both aesthetically sound and safely administered.

"Working with patients, meeting them where they are, and helping them achieve their goals is a truly rewarding path," Dr. Garazo commented. "I plan to continue serving Maryland for many years to come."

Dr. Garazo is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society. He serves on the consulting staff at Meritus Medical Center, Chambersburg Hospital, and Waynesboro Hospital. He has also been listed in Vogue, Glamour, Allure, and Self magazines as one of the "Outstanding Plastic Surgeons in Maryland."

About Dr. Henry F. Garazo: Plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been selected as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" by the Consumers' Research Council of America for 11 consecutive years. He practices in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, at Plastic Surgery Services, 1140 Conrad Ct., Hagerstown, Md., 21740-5905. Learn more at www.plasticsurgeryservices.net or read Dr. Garazo's reviews .

