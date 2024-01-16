Dr. Henry Garazo Named Tri-State "Best Plastic Surgeon" for the 5th Year in a Row

News provided by

Dr. Henry Garazo

16 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

The Herald-Mail's Community's Choice Awards chose the Hagerstown- and Frederick-area plastic surgeon through an online voting process

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Henry Garazo of Plastic Surgery Services in Hagerstown, Maryland has been named Tri-State "Best Plastic Surgeon" for the fifth consecutive year by The Herald-Mail's Community's Choice Awards.

"To continue to be recognized by our community is humbling," said Dr. Garazo. "While there are certainly numerous outstanding plastic surgeons in our area, it means so much to have earned the trust of so many Tri-State area residents."

Continue Reading
A Maryland native, Dr. Henry Garazo has served the Tri-State community for over 25 years.
A Maryland native, Dr. Henry Garazo has served the Tri-State community for over 25 years.
The Herald-Mail's Community's Choice Awards chose the Hagerstown- and Frederick-area plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo as "Best Plastic Surgeon" through an online voting process. This is the board-certified plastic surgeon's 5th consecutive year winning this award.
The Herald-Mail's Community's Choice Awards chose the Hagerstown- and Frederick-area plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo as "Best Plastic Surgeon" through an online voting process. This is the board-certified plastic surgeon's 5th consecutive year winning this award.

Dr. Garazo is a Maryland native, and he has served the area as a plastic surgeon for over 25 years. In addition to offering cosmetic plastic surgery and dermatologic procedures, he is also passionate about offering non-surgical injectable treatments, such as Botox® and dermal filler; for patients, choosing a physician to perform these treatments (which are often offered by less qualified providers) offers peace of mind that results will be both aesthetically sound and safely administered.

"Working with patients, meeting them where they are, and helping them achieve their goals is a truly rewarding path," Dr. Garazo commented. "I plan to continue serving Maryland for many years to come."

Dr. Garazo is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society. He serves on the consulting staff at Meritus Medical Center, Chambersburg Hospital, and Waynesboro Hospital. He has also been listed in Vogue, Glamour, Allure, and Self magazines as one of the "Outstanding Plastic Surgeons in Maryland."

About Dr. Henry F. Garazo: Plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been selected as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" by the Consumers' Research Council of America for 11 consecutive years. He practices in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, at Plastic Surgery Services, 1140 Conrad Ct., Hagerstown, Md., 21740-5905. Learn more at www.plasticsurgeryservices.net or read Dr. Garazo's reviews.

Media Contact: Dr. Henry F. Garazo, (301) 791-1800 or www.plasticsurgeryservices.net.

SOURCE Dr. Henry Garazo

Also from this source

Maryland Plastic Surgeon Hosts BarbieLand-Themed "Incredible Injectables" Event

Maryland Plastic Surgeon Hosts BarbieLand-Themed "Incredible Injectables" Event

Dr. Henry F. Garazo and the team at Plastic Surgery Services are excited to announce their "Incredible Injectables" fall event will take place on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.