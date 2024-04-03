Dr. Hillary Johnson-Jahangir of Forefront Dermatology Designated as a Candela Center of Excellence

CORALVILLE, Iowa, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Candela Corporation announced today that it is partnering with Dr. Hillary Johnson-Jahangir of Forefront Dermatology Laser and Surgery Center in Coralville, Iowa as a new Candela Center of Excellence.

Forefront Dermatology joins this prestigious community of clinics across the country that are designated as Candela Centers of Excellence for their commitment to the practice and teaching of medical aesthetics using Candela's portfolio of energy-based devices.

Hillary Johnson-Jahangir, MD, PhD, MS, FAAD, FACMS, is a board-certified dermatologist and board-certified and fellowship trained Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgeon with over 15 years of experience. She is the founding director of the Forefront Dermatology Laser and Surgery Center. Specializing in the treatment and prevention of skin cancer, Dr. Johnson offers advanced laser care and has extensive experience with the GentleMax Pro®, Vbeam®, Nordlys®, PicoWay®, and CO 2 RE® systems.

Dr. Johnson is a longstanding member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. Her aesthetic sensibility was honed by years of training and practice in New York City where she was Director of Dermatologic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Johnson also practiced laser and surgical dermatology at the University of Iowa for 7 years where she received awards for teaching and making a difference in patient care.

Dr. Johnson has been recognized as an Iowa Medical Society Women in Medicine Month Leader and an Inspirational Leader by the American Medical Association Women Physicians Section. She is also a published author of several peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters and has lectured at universities and national meetings of multiple medical associations.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dr. Johnson in establishing a Candela Center of Excellence dedicated to advancing education in energy-based devices," says Mary Trout, Chief Commercial Officer, Candela Corporation. "Dr. Johnson's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with Candela's mission to empower professionals in the field of medical aesthetics and spread patient awareness on the benefits of energy-based device procedures. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of energy-based treatments and education, setting new clinical standards, and delivering transformative experiences for patients."

Forefront Dermatology, Candela Center of Excellence is located at: 2769 Heartland Drive, Suite 303, Coralville, IA 52241.

