Dr. Hoshedar P. Tamboli Joins Heart, Vascular and Vein of Tampa Bay

BRANDON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 Heart Vascular and Vein of Tampa Bay proudly announces that Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli will be joining the practice, starting Aug. 31, 2020. Dr. Tamboli has been in the practice of interventional and consultative cardiology in Tampa for 28 years. Recently, he was awarded "Top Cardiologist 2020" in the area by Florida Magazine on the recommendation of patients and his peers.

He was involved with the very first coronary stent placed in Tampa (1993) and was a national proctor teaching other cardiologists countrywide the same techniques. Thereafter, he was involved as Primary investigator in a series of stent design trials. He also performed the first procedure in the Tampa Bay Area to open a clogged heart stent with radiation delivered into the stent in the heart.

Over the years, he pioneered peripheral interventions in the cardiac catheterization labs in Tampa and introduced many endovascular techniques in the county including Fox Hollow atherectomy to remove plaque from clogged arteries in the legs. In 2003, he placed the very first drug-eluting stent in Hillsborough county. These are the stents which are now almost exclusively used in the heart. Additionally, Dr. Tamboli has been Chairman of the Cardiology Departments of Advent Hospital in Tampa as well as of Brandon Regional Hospital. In addition to treating complex coronary artery disease and endovascular procedures, including in the carotid arteries that go to the brain and aortic aneurysms in the catheterization lab, he also performs office-based vein clinic procedures like vein ablation and varicose vein treatment.

Prior to coming to Tampa, Dr. Tamboli was Director of Interventional Cardiology at Marshall University in West Virginia and Assistant Professor of Medicine. Since then, he has also been appointed Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of South Florida in Tampa. He enjoys mentoring young medical students and physicians. In addition, he is involved with many local charitable organizations.

At HVVTB, he will be in charge of developing a multifaceted cardiology, vascular and vein team to serve the local communities as well as the hospitals in those communities with cutting edge technology.

Dr. Tamboli, beyond his academic accomplishments and procedural skill, is known for giving individual personal care to his patients. He calls this philosophy "Patient First Always".

About Heart Vascular and Vein of Tampa Bay LLC.

HVVTB currently has three offices conveniently located close to the hospitals of the region. The Brandon office has a Vein Clinic where vein ablation for leaky veins and swollen feet, varicose vein treatment and injection sclerotherapy for spider veins is performed. In all our offices, vascular studies and echocardiograms are done. Nuclear stress tests will be done also at our Brandon and Sun City Center. All the offices have state-of-the-art technology and caring staff.

Heart Vascular and Vein of Tampa Bay can be contacted at 813-755-3500 or OurHeartDr.com

dr-hoshedar-p-tamboli.jpg

Dr. Hoshedar P Tamboli

Interventional Cardiologist and Heart Disease Specialist

