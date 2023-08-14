DR. HOWARD SOBEL PIONEERS NEW HAIR REJUVENATION APPROACH AT SOBEL SKIN

News provided by

Dr. Howard Sobel, Sobel Skin

14 Aug, 2023, 08:02 ET

NATIONAL HAIR LOSS AWARENESS MONTH

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading New York City dermatologist, Howard Sobel M.D. announces a breakthrough new offering in the fight against hair loss with the new Alma TED (TransEpidermal Delivery) treatment at Sobel Skin. The American Hair Loss Association estimates that more than 80 million men and women are suffering from hair loss in the US, an increase of 400% since 2019. And while it's normal to shed up to 100 hairs a day, lifestyle choices and generics can play a negative role when it comes to speeding up hair loss and thinning, particularly post COVID.

Dr. Sobel was one of the first cosmetic dermatologists to offer the non-invasive, ultrasound-based Alma TED treatment that uses sound waves and air pressure to deliver hair growth treatments like PRP (Plasma Rich Platelets) more deeply into the scalp.

"When used with PRP Alma TED has made great progress in slowing down hair loss for both men and women," advises Dr. Sobel. "The painless 20–30-minute procedure instantly addresses thinning hair concerns while reducing hair shedding and loss through sound waves that improve blood flow to the scalp, signaling hair follicles to produce thicker, stronger hair," adds Dr. Sobel.

Other hair restoration treatments available at Sobel Skin located at 960 Park Avenue, New York, NY include:  

  • PRP Hair Restoration – an in-office procedure that delivers a concentrated solution of plasma (i.e., "liquid gold") derived from one's own blood. This concentrated solution containing a high-volume of platelets is key to the body's healing and regeneration system, stimulating one's cells to facilitate hair growth. Injected directly into the scalp, these platelets may revive new activity through the body's natural wound-healing.
  • Keravive (Hydrafacial) for the Scalp – an in-office "facial" for the scalp designed to exfoliate, stimulate, and nourish hair and scalp. This is the perfect complement to hair-loss treatments, allowing for deeper efficacy and penetration of active ingredients, topical solutions, lasers, etc.

As the premier aesthetic dermatology center in New York, Sobel Skin delivers the latest advancements in dermatology, cosmetic surgery, and aesthetic medicine.

SOURCE Dr. Howard Sobel, Sobel Skin

