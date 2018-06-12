Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon: Singapore Summit an Important Step, But Reunification Must be a Long-Term Solution that is Korean-Led

Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon believes the North Korea–United States Summit is an important step toward achieving a peaceful solution for the Korean peninsula, but also emphasizes that the only viable solution for lasting peace will be a reunified Korean nation rooted in the ancient values and heritage of the Korean people. A two-state solution for the Korean peninsula is not a long-term solution. Dr. Preston Moon's vision for Korean reunification, as outlined in his book "Korean Dream: A Vision for a Unified Korea," is engrained in its unique, five-thousand-year history, and empowers the Korean people to rediscover their historic identity and take it upon themselves to lead the way toward a peaceful reunification of the peninsula.

"At its heart, the process for reunification must be 'Korean-led'," said Dr. Moon. "It is the Korean people – in the South, North and diaspora – that are the most important stakeholders in the movement for unification and, therefore, should be the driving force behind the process."

The change in U.S. policy towards North Korea is building awareness that did not exist before and will continue to be a powerful force for change. Korea's historical quest for one free, independent sovereign nation is within reach. By surmounting the remnants of colonialism and Cold War divisions on the peninsula, the Korean people can attain their historical aspiration, and help others attain the global dream of "One Family under God."

About Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon

Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon is a spiritual leader, peace advocate, and social entrepreneur. Born in Korea to a family active for Korean independence and unification over four generations, his background gives him a unique perspective on Korea's future and its global significance for peace and development. Currently he is the Chairman of UCI, a District of Columbia non-profit corporation governed by a self-perpetuating, independent board. He is also the founder and chairman of the Global Peace Foundation (GPF), established in 2009 and currently active in over 20 countries. In various capacities, he works across lines of identity including culture, ethnicity, nationality and religion to foster the moral, innovative leadership necessary to resolve the most pressing issues in our world today. Dr. Moon is a recognized and knowledgeable thought leader on Korean reunification and author of the award-winning book, "Korean Dream: A Vision for a Unified Korea." To learn more about Dr. Preston Moon's background, work, and current initiatives, visit hyunjinmoon.com.

