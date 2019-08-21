Dr. Ian K. Smith Joins Jetson As Chief Medical Advisor

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetson , the world's first seasonal probiotic, welcomes Dr. Ian K. Smith MD, a respected physician and #1 New York Times best-selling author, in the newly created role of Chief Medical Advisor. By bringing on Dr. Ian, Jetson founder, Stefan Weitz, is continuing to fulfill his mission to make healthier living attainable for the everyday American.

As Jetson's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Ian will work hand in hand with Stefan, to help people understand that fad diets are not long-term solutions and miracle pills don't exist. Together they will work with leading laboratories around the world that are pushing the envelope in gut health and its relationship to overall health. As an Ivy League-educated physician, Dr. Ian will focus on the complex, medical aspects of Jetson and contribute scientifically-validated and achievable lifestyle habits to make all Americans healthier.

"I'm excited to be working with Jetson to create novel, grounded-in-science products that could potentially help millions of people improve their gastrointestinal and overall health," said Dr. Ian. "Preventing illnesses before they develop has been an important part of my health advocacy, and the work we have planned will only enhance this opportunity to make an impact in this critical wellness space."

The genesis of Jetson began several years ago when Stefan was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease - Multiple Sclerosis. Facing the prospect of being confined to a wheelchair, and early death, he implemented a new diet, exercise and probiotics regimen to help keep his immune system in check. It worked and he is now symptom and pain-free.

Stefan wanted to share his findings with others so he enlisted some of the best scientists and health experts in the world, and, after synthesizing hundreds of hours of research, Stefan created Jetson - fresh, seasonal and affordable probiotics that he would want to take himself. Stefan knew that in order for Jetson to impact the health of the greater community, he needed to educate the consumer about how to get healthier in an attainable way.

"We have been working on bringing the right Chief Medical Advisor into Jetson for quite some time. It needed to be someone dedicated to truly changing the way Americans live with an emphasis on gut health because we now know that it is the gateway to better overall health," said Stefan. "When I read my first book by Dr. Ian and heard him speak, I knew he was our guy. His ability, as a medical expert, to connect with everyday Americans about advancing their health is both impressive and imperative in achieving Jetson's goal of making America healthier."

About Jetson

Jetson is the world's first seasonal probiotic founded by Stefan Weitz in June 2019. Jetson is made fresh, in small batches using the latest bacteria strains discovered by science to constantly innovate and improve the product. Delivered fresh each month, Jetson's seasonal probiotics provide specific formulations tailored to address your bodies' unique needs year-round for $35 a month. Visit www.wearejetson.com and Instagram @wearejetson.

About Dr. Ian K Smith

Dr. Ian's latest book, CLEAN & LEAN, instantly hit the NY Times bestsellers list and joins the NY Times bestselling SHRED Series. Dr. Ian's work has been honored by several organizations, including the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for his coverage on the events of 9/11. Dr. Ian served on the boards of the American Council on Exercise, the New York Mission Society, Prevent Cancer Foundation, The New York Council for the Humanities, Chicago Public Television and The Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity. Dr. Ian graduated from Harvard College and received a master's in science education from Teachers College of Columbia University. He attended Dartmouth Medical School and graduated from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He had the honor of serving two terms on Barack Obama's President's Council for Fitness, Sports and Nutrition. Twitter: @DrIanSmith Instagram: @doctoriansmith.

Facebook www.facebook.com/ShredderNation

Visit: www.shredlife.com and www.doctoriansmith.com

