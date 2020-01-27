Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, M.D., FASA, DABA Performs the First Abbott Proclaim XR™ Spinal Cord Stimulator Procedure in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, a leader in Interventional Pain Management, is the first physician in his region to perform a spinal cord stimulator implant with the new Abbott Proclaim XR™ neurostimulation system.

This device was FDA approved in September earlier this year. The Proclaim XR™ system offers a low dose of Abbott's BurstDR™ stimulation waveform. The stimulation mimics natural patterns found in the brain, based off of scientific research. Low doses of electrical pulses change the pain signals as they move from the spinal cord to the brain. Because it is a low dose, the battery life is extended. The Proclaim XR™ neurostimulation system allows patients to have pain relief without recharging the batteries for up to 10 years.

Dr. Skaribas is Double-Board certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology, a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and completed his Internship, Residency, as well as a one-year intenventional Fellowship at the prestigious Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He currently serves as the medical director and CEO of Expert Pain Care, a center of excellence for advanced interventional Pain Management practices. Dr. Skaribas has published in numerous textbook and medical journal manuscripts, and is an active member of local, national, and international professional medical societies.

Dr. Skaribas is honored to work with Abbott on performing these groundbreaking procedures with the latest technology in pain management.

