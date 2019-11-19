Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, M.D. Named a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists® (FASA®)

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, a leader in the field of interventional pain management, is proud to announce that he was recently named a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (FASA). This designation is the highest acknowledgement awarded by the American Society of Anesthesiologists, recognizing a physician's years of dedication to leadership, education, and extraordinary commitment to their specialty.

Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, MD, DABA, FASA Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, MD, DABA, FASA

Dr. Skaribas is double-board certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology. He has completed a four year residency in Anesthesiology and a one-year fellowship in Pain Medicine at the prestigious Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. In the past he served as an assistant professor in Anesthesiology for Baylor College of Medicine and held an appointment as a clinical assistant professor in Pain Medicine at The University of Texas Health Center at Houston. He became a partner of Greater Houston Anesthesiology and later US Anesthesia Partners serving as the medical director for Pain Management. Dr. Skaribas currently serves as the medical director and CEO of Expert Pain, a center for advanced interventional pain management and excellence in patient care in Houston Texas. Dr. Skaribas has published numerous textbook publications and medical journal manuscripts, and is an active member of local, national, and international professional medical societies.

Being named a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists is a huge milestone and great honor for Dr. Skaribas and his passion for his specialty.

Contact:

Ioannis Skaribas

(832) 862-PAIN

229502@email4pr.com

SOURCE Expert Pain Care