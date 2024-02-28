Dr. Ivory A. Toldson Appointed as Chief of Research for Concentric Educational Solutions

Toldson brings over 20 years of experience to expand the organization's focus on research and share best practices

BALTIMORE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Educational Solutions (Concentric), the leading student support services provider partnering with school districts to tackle barriers to student success including chronic absenteeism, a sense of belonging, and unfinished learning, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Ivory A. Toldson as its new Chief of Research. Dr. Toldson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, further solidifying the organization's commitment to delivering high-quality research-driven solutions to schools nationwide.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: Ivory Toldson sits for a portrait on December 08, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NAACP)

Dr. Toldson is a renowned researcher in education, with a proven track record of conducting impactful research and advancing educational equity initiatives. Dr. Toldson served as senior research analyst for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. There, he developed the Breaking Barriers series , which analyzed success indicators for school-aged Black males.

Prior to joining Concentric, Dr. Toldson was the national director of Education Innovation and Research for the NAACP. Previously, Dr. Toldson was appointed by President Barack Obama to devise national strategies to sustain and expand federal support to HBCUs as the executive director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Dr. Toldson will continue his role as professor of counseling psychology at Howard University and editor-in-chief of The Journal of Negro Education during his tenure with Concentric.

Dr. Toldson was named one of "30 leaders in the fight for Black men," by Newsweek Magazine, and the "Problem Solver" by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education. Dr. Toldson, according to former U.S. Secretary Arne Duncan, is "a prolific young scholar and myth buster." A sought after speaker, Dr. Toldson has been featured on MSNBC, C-SPAN2 Books, NPR News, POTUS on XM Satellite Radio, and numerous national and local radio stations. In print, his research has been featured in the Washington Post, CNN.com, The New York Times, The Root, The National Journal, Essence Magazine, BET.com, The Grio, and Ebony Magazine.

In his new role, Dr. Toldson will oversee the development and implementation of research projects to address the most pressing challenges facing educators and students today including chronic absenteeism. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding Concentric as it continues to innovate and deliver evidence-based solutions that drive positive change in education.

Commenting on Dr. Toldson's appointment, Dr. David Heiber, founder and CEO of Concentric Educational Solutions, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ivory Toldson to our team. His unparalleled expertise and dedication to advancing educational research align perfectly with our mission of improving student outcomes. With Dr. Toldson leading our research efforts, we are confident that we will continue to lead the way in providing innovative solutions to the education community."

Dr. Toldson expressed his enthusiasm for joining Concentric Educational Solutions, saying, "I'm thrilled to join the Concentric team to elevate the status quo in education. As chief of research, my role will not be simply to help measure student success but rather to help the nation redefine success. Through innovative research, we can help to unlock the potential within every child, dismantle barriers, and create an education system that is equitable and just. This is not just about research; it's about revolutionizing the future of learning."

ABOUT CONCENTRIC EDUCATIONAL SOLUTIONS

Concentric Educational Solutions (CES) was founded with the mission to support students, families, and schools by identifying barriers that negatively impact education and provide resources and services to improve student outcomes. Currently, Concentric Educational Solutions provides home visits, mentoring, tutoring, professional development, school culture and climate, student support services, technical assistance, the multi-tier system of support (MTSS), as well as social and emotional learning.

CES partners with schools and school districts to assess the situation and determine a course of action for implementing sustainable change. Addressing the four components (Organizational and Leadership Development, School Culture and Climate, Student Support Services, and Special Education Support) with a focus on student achievement, Concentric applies a structured process for tracking and evaluating improvements quickly while leveraging the existing supports within an organization at every level. Founded and led by Dr. David Heiber, Concentric Educational Solutions was one of the first Black American-led organizations to receive funding from NewSchools Venture Fund. Under Dr. Heiber's leadership, CES has been recognized for its innovative approach that places the support of the whole student at the center of the educational experience. Dr. Heiber and his team have partnered with over 300 schools in 20 states. For more information, visit concentriced.org.

