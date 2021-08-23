Dr. J. Paniagua's new book "Detrás de la Historia" is an in-depth study on the profound teaching that Jesus wants to transmit in one of the famous Biblical passages.

"In this work by Dr. José Paniagua Marte, he approaches with expertise and objectivity one of the best-known episodes of the sacred scriptures, putting before us a story, a social drama, a fact that has transcended in time due to its nature and content, its spiritual meaning, its moral and practical value and its undoubted literary richness in the construction of the elements that interact in the social fabric of the narrative. Its value is immortalized in time because as long as there is a nuclear organized family, there will be incidents like the one narrated here, taken from the authoritative source of truth that is the book of Luke within the absolute truth that is the Bible as a universal book. By observing our world and seeing the state of the current family and how humanity is dehumanized by the destruction of the family. Detrás de la historia, it will put us in front of history, making us participate and giving us the opportunity to write our own life story in light of the facts and circumstances that this present work addresses from the fine pen of an apologist and visionary man of faith."

Published by Page Publishing, Dr. J. Paniagua's intellectual approach on the spiritual context of the infamous Biblical passage inspires believers and theology students to re-learn and dig deeper on their Biblical knowledge and study. The author reminds everyone who is studying or reading the Bible to consider the perceivers when interpreting every passage, otherwise, the context will be misinterpreted.

Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "Detrás de la Historia" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

