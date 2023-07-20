Dr. J. Patrick Johnson Joins DISC Sports & Spine Center to Launch Its New Marina del Rey Surgery Center

News provided by

DISC Sports & Spine Center

20 Jul, 2023, 08:22 ET

The academic expert, leader and Cedars-Sinai spine program director is now a physician partner in DISC.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparing to launch its most advanced surgery center yet, DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") has welcomed Dr. J. Patrick Johnson to its roster of world-renowned spine surgeons. Dr. Johnson, who joins as partner, is a globally recognized neurosurgeon and instructor who is renowned for his trailblazing work in minimally invasive spine surgery. Read his full bio HERE.

Continue Reading
Renowned neurosurgeon, instructor and minimally invasive spine pioneer, Dr. J. Patrick Johnson, has joined DISC Sports & Spine Center as partner.
Renowned neurosurgeon, instructor and minimally invasive spine pioneer, Dr. J. Patrick Johnson, has joined DISC Sports & Spine Center as partner.

"Pat's reputation as both a leader and visionary in spine is truly unsurpassed, and his incredible depth of clinical experience will help DISC create the preeminent spine program in Los Angeles," said Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr., DISC's founding director. "I look forward to working alongside him again as we usher in DISC's return to the Los Angeles market with a showcase center that will set a gold standard in outpatient care."

Since 2001, Dr. Johnson has served as the Director of the Institute for Spinal Disorders at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a program Dr. Bray founded in 1998 before leaving to launch DISC. During Dr. Johnson's more than two decades at Cedars-Sinai, one of the largest not-for-profit hospitals in the Western United States, he has trained and mentored some 167 spine surgeons.

"I am very excited to join Rob and DISC's already stellar team in taking spine care to new heights in Los Angeles," said Dr. Johnson. "The quality-driven model that DISC has created through its specialized surgery centers is really making a difference in patients' lives, yielding safer recoveries and better outcomes. DISC has also redefined what's capable in the outpatient setting, bringing advanced spine care to a more optimized environment."

With the new DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey slated to open in August, today's news allows Dr. Johnson's patients – and numerous other Southern California residents – access to leading outpatient services in Los Angeles. Dr. Johnson will also serve as a strategic advisor to TriasMD, the parent company behind DISC's newest expansion.

"With the help of Dr. Johnson, TriasMD is actively exploring new markets with which to continue expanding the DISC model," said James H. Becker, TriasMD's CEO. "We are working to transform the spine industry by optimizing site of service to improve quality while reducing healthcare spend."

About DISC Sports & Spine Center
DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's leading provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art surgery centers in Newport Beach, Marina del Rey and Valencia, as well as comprehensive clinics throughout Southern California, DISC has set a new benchmark for high-quality, minimally invasive care in the outpatient setting. Accepted by most major insurance plans, DISC is dedicated to expanding patient access while prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD (a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company) and an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kristien Brada-Thompson
310-930-3445
[email protected]

SOURCE DISC Sports & Spine Center

Also from this source

DISC Surgery Center at Gateway Expands Santa Clarita's Access to Leading-Edge Minimally Invasive Spine Care

DISC Sports & Spine Center Opens New Clinic in Encino

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.