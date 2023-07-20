Dr. J. Patrick Johnson Joins DISC Sports & Spine Center to Launch Its New Marina del Rey Surgery Center

The academic expert, leader and Cedars-Sinai spine program director is now a physician partner in DISC.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparing to launch its most advanced surgery center yet, DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") has welcomed Dr. J. Patrick Johnson to its roster of world-renowned spine surgeons. Dr. Johnson, who joins as partner, is a globally recognized neurosurgeon and instructor who is renowned for his trailblazing work in minimally invasive spine surgery. Read his full bio HERE.

Renowned neurosurgeon, instructor and minimally invasive spine pioneer, Dr. J. Patrick Johnson, has joined DISC Sports & Spine Center as partner.

"Pat's reputation as both a leader and visionary in spine is truly unsurpassed, and his incredible depth of clinical experience will help DISC create the preeminent spine program in Los Angeles," said Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr., DISC's founding director. "I look forward to working alongside him again as we usher in DISC's return to the Los Angeles market with a showcase center that will set a gold standard in outpatient care."

Since 2001, Dr. Johnson has served as the Director of the Institute for Spinal Disorders at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a program Dr. Bray founded in 1998 before leaving to launch DISC. During Dr. Johnson's more than two decades at Cedars-Sinai, one of the largest not-for-profit hospitals in the Western United States, he has trained and mentored some 167 spine surgeons.

"I am very excited to join Rob and DISC's already stellar team in taking spine care to new heights in Los Angeles," said Dr. Johnson. "The quality-driven model that DISC has created through its specialized surgery centers is really making a difference in patients' lives, yielding safer recoveries and better outcomes. DISC has also redefined what's capable in the outpatient setting, bringing advanced spine care to a more optimized environment."

With the new DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey slated to open in August, today's news allows Dr. Johnson's patients – and numerous other Southern California residents – access to leading outpatient services in Los Angeles. Dr. Johnson will also serve as a strategic advisor to TriasMD, the parent company behind DISC's newest expansion.

"With the help of Dr. Johnson, TriasMD is actively exploring new markets with which to continue expanding the DISC model," said James H. Becker, TriasMD's CEO. "We are working to transform the spine industry by optimizing site of service to improve quality while reducing healthcare spend."

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's leading provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art surgery centers in Newport Beach, Marina del Rey and Valencia, as well as comprehensive clinics throughout Southern California, DISC has set a new benchmark for high-quality, minimally invasive care in the outpatient setting. Accepted by most major insurance plans, DISC is dedicated to expanding patient access while prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD (a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company) and an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kristien Brada-Thompson

310-930-3445

[email protected]

SOURCE DISC Sports & Spine Center