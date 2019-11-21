Dr. Jack Cheng President and CEO of AA Metals Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 National Award Finalist

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that Dr. Jack Cheng, President and CEO of AA Metals, a global leading master distributor of quality aluminum and stainless products, was named a national finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Distribution and Manufacturing category. Now in its 33rd year, this prestigious award recognizes and celebrates unstoppable entrepreneurs who redefine the way we live, work and play. Jack was named a finalist by an independent panel of judges, and the recognition was announced at the Strategic Growth Forum® in Palm Springs on November 16.

"Being selected as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Award Finalist is a great encouragement,'' said Jack after the announcement. "It reaffirms AA Metal's mission - be a BEST organization in terms of effectiveness and efficiency, fairness and transparency, employee empowerment, and community development."

EY has celebrated entrepreneurial excellence by honoring those innovators and prominent leaders who have contributed and inspired others with their vision, leadership and achievement since 1986. In 2019, the 233 award winners represented 191 entrepreneurial companies, employing more than 146,000 people with a job growth of 28 percent. They generated revenue of more than 42 billion, with revenue growth increasing more than 46 percent.

AA Metals, Inc. was originally selected as a regional Entrepreneur Of The Year winner in the Commercial Services category from the Florida region. It was recognized as one of 44 national finalists from over 1,300 applicants nationwide.

AA Metals, Inc. is a global leading master distributor of quality aluminum and stainless products. The company meets market demands by presenting customized solutions and creating effective, mutually beneficial service relationships with hundreds of customers and suppliers worldwide. AA Metals furnishes a comprehensive package of procurement, logistics, finance, insurance, industrial marketing, and after-sale services, and provide its customers and suppliers with its unmatched marketing and sourcing expertise, industry knowledge, technical support, and global reach. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, AA Metals has expanded its operations to Colombia, Turkey and China with over 300 employees and over 600,000 SF distribution and manufacturing facilities. For more information about AA Metals Inc. and Dr. Jack Cheng's journey, please visit www.aametals.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/aa-metals-inc.

