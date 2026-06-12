Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship Opens 2027 Applications for Pre-Medical and Medical Students

PITTSBURG, Kan., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship for Medical Students today announces its 2027 application cycle, inviting undergraduate and medical students across the United States to apply for a one-time award of $1,000. Founded by board-certified Family Medicine physician Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, the scholarship seeks students who have transformed personal health challenges or encounters with the healthcare system into a deeper commitment to compassionate, accessible care for underserved communities.

Unlike traditional academic scholarships, the Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship places no minimum GPA requirement and does not request transcripts or test scores.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for the Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship, applicants must meet one of the following enrollment requirements:

Currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited U.S. college or university, actively pursuing a medical career (pre-med, biology, health sciences, or related fields), OR





Currently enrolled as a medical student at an accredited U.S. M.D. or D.O. program.

All applicants must submit an original, unpublished essay of 500 to 800 words responding to the prompt: "Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos faced a melanoma diagnosis during her medical residency, which deepened her understanding of what it means to be both a patient and a physician. She did not have a recurrence of melanoma. She later developed colorectal cancer. Describe a challenge, personal health experience, or encounter with our healthcare system that shaped your own desire to practice medicine. How will you use that experience to provide more compassionate and accessible care to underserved communities?"

A Purpose Rooted in Experience

Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos did not take a conventional path to medicine. While completing her Family Medicine residency, she received a melanoma diagnosis directly linked to unprotected sun exposure and tanning bed use.

Today, Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos owns and operates ReNu Medical & Spa in Pittsburg, Kansas – a medically underserved area – and accepts Medicare and Medicaid to ensure no patient is turned away based on insurance. She has served tens of thousands of patients across four locations and speaks nationally on medical aesthetics and patient-centered care.

Application Deadline

The deadline to apply for the Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship is February 15, 2027. The winner will be announced on March 15, 2027.

SOURCE Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship