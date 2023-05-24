Dr. Jamal Bryant Hosts 'Innovate Conference' with Bishop Noel Jones, Pastor YPJ and Dr. Dharius Daniels June 27 - 29

Special Musical Guests include James Fortune, Pastor Mike Jr. and Travis Greene

STONECREST, Ga., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant will convene some of the globes most prolific ministry leaders for a three-day conference on June 27 through June 29. Bishop Noel Jones, Pastor YPJ and Dr. Dharius Daniels joins a worldclass lineup at this year's NOV8 (Innovate) Conference at New Birth's Stonecrest campus, located at 6400 Woodrow Road. Award-winning artists James Fortune, Pastor Mike Jr. and Travis Greene will serve as special musical guests during the event.

"We are living in an incredibly defining moment in history when we are tasked with navigating a redefined world that has been turned upside since the pandemic and is opening doors for people to walk in their purpose in ways we could not imagine," said Bryant. "These incredible men and women of God are anointed to help us recalibrate our minds as we work to innovate spiritual calling and ignite our purpose like never before. This is a once in a lifetime event that will profoundly impact the lives of everyone in attendance."

The multi-day conference is designed with plenary sessions as well as breakout sessions led by national and international speakers. "I'm excited to join this powerful movement as we explore success, stumbling blocks, and God's inevitable and unimaginable plan for your lives," said Pastor YPJ. "Sometimes your success can speak much louder than words. So don't always tell people about what you're doing. Let what you're doing tell people about you."

Additional conference speakers include Dr. Jermone Glenn, Anthony ONeal, Benaisha Watson, Kezia M. Williams, Pastor Tiffany Wilson. Additional guests include Dr. Jermone Glenn, Gia Moron and Effect Fitness.

Registration for the conference is free but is not required for entry. With nearly 5,000 registered attendees, business vendor opportunities are available but are filling up quickly. For additional information, speaker bios, or to register, visit www.inov8conference.org.

ABOUT DR. JAMAL BRYANT

Visionary. Civil rights activist. Community organizer. Dr. Jamal- Harrison Bryant combines sound Biblical teaching, business acumen and political insight to propel the Body of Christ to action and greater levels of faith.

Since his youth, Dr. Bryant has prevailed against the odds – rising from G.E.D. to Ph.D. Prior to pastoring, he served as the national youth and college director of the NAACP for six years, where he helped to mobilize over 70,000 youth worldwide in non-violent campaigns.

Dr. Bryant, a third-generation minister, was the founding pastor of Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, Maryland, acclaimed as the fastest-growing African Methodist Episcopal church in the denomination's 200-year history.

With an undeniable gift to bridge generations from the Civil Rights movement to the Black Lives Matter era, Dr. Bryant incites change in the faith community. His ability to reach across social, economic and political barriers has helped people to not only experience the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ, but to activate success in their everyday lives. His ministry has become an incubator for

entrepreneurs, homeowners, and the like. Additionally, programs under his guidance have aimed to spread the Gospel, develop strong leaders, empower the economically disadvantaged, and challenge social injustices.

In December 2018, Dr. Bryant was appointed the Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia. His leadership efforts have already begun to strengthen the multi-generational bond among members, expand community outreach, cultivate families and expand the church's cultural significance.

