Dr. James B. Chen Brings Best-in-Class Total Joint Replacement to DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach

The highly skilled orthopedic surgeon uses next-level Zimmer Biomet implants and technologies to personalize his treatment process for patients.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") has enlisted Dr. James B. Chen to bring a best-in-class total joint replacement program to its renowned DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach. The highly skilled orthopedic surgeon is an Orange County native and former collegiate athlete who specializes in hip and knee joint replacement, traveling nationally to educate fellow surgeons on advanced technology and robotic techniques. Read his full bio HERE.

Dr. James B. Chen performs a robotic knee replacement using the ROSA® Knee System. Dr. James B. Chen brings a best-in-class total joint replacement program to DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach.

Dr. Chen has developed his successful joint replacement program around a suite of next-level Zimmer Biomet implants and technologies (including robotics and artificial intelligence) that allow him to personalize treatment around a patient's individual anatomy, diagnosis and mobility goals. Now being offered at DISC, this advanced, data-backed system is integrated into the entire patient process, giving Dr. Chen the one-on-one time with his patients to ultimately deliver optimal results.

"Getting those optimal results for each individual requires a unique plan. My approach – in combination with the versatility of Zimmer Biomet's technology, data solutions and personalized implants – allows for truly personalized care that begins with a patient's preoperative education and decision-making and follows that person into the operating room, home and beyond for recovery," said Dr. Chen. "DISC is the ideal surgery center for outpatient total hip and knee joints as it is specifically designed for large surgeries compared to most of the other centers in the region. Further, DISC's patient-first approach and investment in advanced technology set this center apart, making it the gold-standard choice for total joint replacement."

Key Zimmer Biomet components of Dr. Chen's total joint replacement program include the mymobility® Care Management Platform. This app acts as a surgical companion for patients before and after surgery by giving surgeons the ability to send education and therapy reminders directly to the patient's smartphone. The app also allows surgeons to monitor patient activity levels throughout the days and weeks while they are preparing for and recovering from surgery. When patients receive procedure-specific information at the appropriate time, they better understand their condition and can take an active role in their care.

Zimmer Biomet's ROSA® Knee System combines robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients. ROSA Knee is a robotically-assisted surgical system designed to help perform total knee replacement surgery. It includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to help position the implant during surgery. Data provided from ROSA Knee assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for flexibility and improved precision during procedures1.

Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ® The Smart Knee® is the world's first and only smart knee implant granted De Novo status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for total knee replacement surgery. Persona IQ features smart sensor technology that collects and wirelessly transfers key data from the knee implant to a patient's Home Base Station. The motion data is then securely delivered to a HIPAA compliant cloud-based platform and can be accessed remotely by the patient and their care team on the mymobility Care Management Platform.

"When we opened our DISC Surgery Center location in Newport Beach in 2011, we had the infrastructure, technology and team in place to deliver best-in-class spine and sports medicine care and have prided ourselves in doing that ever since," said Robert S. Bray, Jr., MD, FAANS, DISC's founding director. "A next-level total joint replacement program like this is a fitting addition that will be a tremendous resource for the region. We're thrilled that Dr. Chen is helping to make this possible."

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's leading provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art surgery centers in Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, Valencia and Walnut Creek, as well as comprehensive clinics throughout Southern California, DISC has set a new benchmark for high-quality, minimally invasive care in the outpatient setting. Accepted by most major insurance plans, DISC is dedicated to expanding patient access while prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness. DISC is an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

