Dr. James H. Anderson appointed new President of The Institute of World Politics

Dr. Anderson comes to IWP after a distinguished career in the military, government, and the academic world. He is a twice Senate-confirmed Presidential appointee. Most recently, he served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (a 4-star equivalent), where he advised the Secretary of Defense and the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy on all matters pertaining to the development, execution, and assessment of U.S. national defense policy and strategy. For several months, he served as the Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, the most important policymaking position after the Secretary of Defense. In November 2020, he received the Department's highest honorary award for non-career Federal employees, the Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Dr. James Anderson, former Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, will be the new President of IWP.

From 2018-2020, he served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities (also a 4-star equivalent), where he advised the Secretary of Defense and the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy on national security and defense strategy, the forces and contingency plans necessary to implement defense strategy, nuclear deterrence and missile defense policy, and security cooperation plans and policies.

Dr. Anderson also brings significant academic experience to his new role at the helm of IWP. At Marine Corps University, he served as Vice President of Academic Affairs from 2015-2018 and as the Dean of Academics and Deputy Director of the University's War College from 2012-2015. During this time, he oversaw the professional education of 60,000 Marines (officers and enlisted) annually and spearheaded the first-ever Ph.D. program for elite Marine Officers.

He has also worked at the George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies in Germany; served as the director for International Security Affairs, Middle East Policy at the Pentagon; and worked as a Research Fellow with the Heritage Foundation. He served for three years on active duty as an intelligence officer in the United States Marine Corps, and nine years in the Individual Ready Reserve before receiving an honorable discharge as a Major.

Dr. Anderson holds a Ph.D. in International Relations and a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude with his B.A. from Amherst College.

A committee of members of the IWP community, including faculty, staff, and trustees, was involved in the selection process for a new President for IWP. IWP's Founder, Dr. John Lenczowski, was actively involved in every step of this process, and the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to hire Dr. Anderson as the new President.

Dr. Lenczowski commented: "I couldn't be more delighted with the fact that we found Dr. Anderson and that, of the many opportunities he could have pursued, he chose to join our cause. James not only has the professional credentials to represent and lead the Institute, but he understands our ethos and fully subscribes to our philosophical underpinnings."

Dr. Lenczowski will continue on at IWP for the foreseeable future in his new role as Chancellor. He will be working alongside Dr. Anderson during this transition and will continue his contributions to the academic side of the house as well as his work on development, speaking, writing, and representing the Institute. He will remain as a member of the Board and its Executive Committee.

Under Dr. Anderson's leadership, IWP will continue its mission of developing leaders with a sound understanding of international realities and the ethical conduct of statecraft, based on knowledge and appreciation of the founding principles of the American political economy and the Western moral tradition.

https://www.iwp.edu/

SOURCE Institute of World Politics

Related Links

http://www.iwp.edu

