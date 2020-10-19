Dr. Jan Fritz of NYU Langone Health joins SyntheticMR's Medical Advisory Board

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR welcomes Dr Fritz to their Medical Advisory Board to support their product management with clinical expertise.

Dr. Jan Fritz is a full-time musculoskeletal radiologist, Associate Professor, and the Division Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City. His research and practice focus on the development and clinical integration of novel and rapid musculoskeletal MRI techniques, metal artifact reduction MRI, MR Neurography, interventional MR imaging, and machine learning techniques. He has authored over 170 peer-reviewed scientific articles, reviews, and book chapters, and lectured at many national and international meetings. He serves on the editorial boards of multiple radiological journals.

"We have conducted research with quantitative SyntheticMR solutions over the past years and found multiple beneficial musculoskeletal applications," says Dr Fritz. "I am looking forward to working with the SyntheticMR team on developing and further refining musculoskeletal MRI applications and integrating the advantages of quantitative MRI into clinical practice."

As a Medical Advisory Board member, Dr. Fritz will support SyntheticMR in their strategic initiatives and provide valuable clinical expertise to important development projects.

"The team at SyntheticMR are pleased to welcome Dr. Fritz to our Medical Advisory Board," says Ulrik Harrysson, CEO SyntheticMR. "We pride ourselves in developing imaging solutions with high clinical value, and our users' input are vital in this process. Dr Fritz' expertise will be key as we look to expand and further develop our product offering in the future."

