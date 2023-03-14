Dr. Janine Clayton to Present Gala Keynote at the 108th AMWA Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Janine Austin Clayton, MD, Associate Director for Research on Women's Health and Director of the Office of Research on Women's Health at the National Institutes of Health will present the keynote address at the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) 2023 Gala. Dr. Clayton will also receive the 2023 AMWA President's Award, which is bestowed in recognition of excellence in science, medicine, clinical practice, leadership, humanitarianism, or philanthropy.

Dr. Janine Austin Clayton, Keynote Speaker for AMWA 108th Annual Meeting Gala in Philadelphia Saturday, March 25.

The AMWA Gala will be held on Saturday evening, March 25, during AMWA's 108th Annual Meeting — in Philadelphia, March 23 - 26, 2023 — followed by the induction of the incoming AMWA President, Elizabeth Garner, MD, MPH.

"The #AMWA2023 theme — Thriving, Leading, Transforming — reflects our aspiration for women in medicine to be leaders and make an impact collectively, and individually in their communities," says Theresa Rohr-Kirchgraber, MD, AMWA President.

This is a joint meeting with the Medical Women's International Association. We welcome MWIA President, Dr. Eleanor Nwadinobi, the first Nigerian to hold this position who will be joined by women physicians from countries around the world.

Program Highlights

"After holding the annual meeting virtually for 3 years, our members are excited to reunite in-person," says Dr. Rohr-Kirchgraber. "Joan Reede, MD, MS, MPH, MBA, Dean for Diversity and Community Partnership at Harvard Medical School will present the opening keynote —How are racial inequities being addressed at medical institutions."

Of particular interest to women in medicine will be findings, discussions, and recommendations on the following topics:

Addressing racial inequities at medical institutions

Benefits of unique characteristics in leadership

Implications of climate change on health

Bridging connections between music, art, medicine, and health

Finding your worth: women physicians in the workplace

Delivering exceptional care to LGBTQIA+ patients

How physicians can drive gun violence solutions

Women's roles and lessons learned in the global war against COVID-19

Improving patient care through a sex and gender specific lens

Addressing benefits including fertility care and workplace flexibility

Clinical hot topics: Differences in imaging in women, Care for incarcerated women, Eating disorders not by choice, and many

Full program agenda: bit.ly/amwa2023 Media registration: bit.ly/amwa23media

In addition, AMWA is hosting the Women in Medicine Reception at the "Birthplace of American Medicine" — The College of Physicians of Philadelphia and Mutter Museum — also in partnership with American College of Physicians, Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine (ELAM) at Drexel University, the Women in Medicine Legacy Foundation, the Philadelphia County Medical Society, and the Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention.

Join AMWA's first Healthcare Innovation Challenge —5 women physician entrepreneurs will pitch novel concepts to improve health care. The grand prize winner will receive $10,000, membership in MATTER.Health (a health tech incubator) and an AMWAxCel Fellowship.

About the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA)

AMWA, founded in 1915, is the oldest multispecialty organization of women in medicine. Our mission is to advance women physicians, advocate for equity, and ensure excellence in healthcare. Learn more: amwa-doc.org

