PLANO, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jarrad Martin, D.C., long considered one of the best chiropractors in Plano, Texas, today announced that he has published a new book, Ridgeview Medical: New Solutions for Joint Pain. After over 7 years of successfully treating patients with chronic pain from degenerative arthritis, Dr. Martin founded Ridgeview Medical. Ridgeview Medical is an integrated medical clinic that utilizes a multidisciplinary team approach to patient care. This way Ridgeview Medical can offer an array of diagnostic and treatment options, from multiple healthcare practitioners, all under one roof. Ridgeview Medical is also one of the only Medical Clinics in the North Texas area providing regenerative therapy.

Dr. Jarrad Martin, D.C. Publishes Book Offering Breakthroughs for Joint Pain

"Joint pain can be so debilitating, I wanted to share my knowledge about treating it with as wide an audience as possible," explained Dr. Martin. "That was the impetus behind the book. Our goal at Ridgeview is to provide as much information as we can to our current and prospective patients. That way, they can be confident that they are getting the best available treatment for their joint pain."

Joint pain is estimated to affect one in five adults in this country. As Dr. Martin explained, "Chronic joint pain is a silent epidemic. You look fine on the outside, and people wonder why you're not up and about, living your life. But, even the most basic movements cause pain. It can be a tragic situation—one with not a few psychological consequences as well. The good news is that non-pharmaceutical treatments are available. While there isn't a magic wand to solve every problem, it is amazing what can be done right now with modern chiropractic and pain management methods."

Ridgeview Medical puts these ideas into action. Dr. Martin added, "The truth today is that the majority of chronic pain patients can be helped. The difficulty is finding a provider that does not blindly follow the typical outdated treatment cycle of drugs (including opioids), cortisone shots, arthroscopy and then replacement or fusion surgery."

