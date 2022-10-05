Dr. Jason Choorapuzha of Connections Dental Featured as Top Dentist in Pittsburgh Magazine

OAKMONT, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Dental is pleased to announce that Dr. Jason Choorapuzha has been selected as one of Pittsburgh Magazine's Top Dentists for the greater Pittsburgh area. For the fifth consecutive year, Dr. Choorapuzha has been selected as a recipient of this award, which is determined by peers within the dental profession. A native of southwestern Pennsylvania, Dr. Choorapuzha grew up in the Bloomfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh. He provides quality oral health care to patients in the Oakmont area, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic dentistry , as well as implants and orthodontics.

Dr. Jason Choorapuzha

"I am honored to receive such a wonderful award," says Dr. Choorapuzha. "There is no greater compliment as an oral health care professional than to know that the care you provide is valued by so many people."

Dr. Choorapuzha received his DMD from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, where he served as class VP for two years, and then President for two years. Following dental school, Dr. Choorapuzha completed his General Practice Residency at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. During the one-year residency, he received top honors for his presentation on "Kidney Disease and the Dental Practitioner" at the Minnesota Dental Association's Star of the North Meeting. After spending three years working for AppleTree Dental, a non-profit dental group in Minneapolis that focuses on geriatric and special-needs patients, Dr. Choorapuzha returned to Pittsburgh. He now resides in the Gibsonia area with his wife and two young sons.

"My goal is to provide the best oral health care to my patients in a compassionate and empathetic setting. I want my patients to feel comfortable and confident about visiting the dentist and have healthy and beautiful smiles for life," shares Dr. Choorapuzha. "I am truly passionate about what I do."

Connections Dental provides quality oral health care to patients of all ages in the communities of Oakmont, Verona, Fox Chapel, Plum, New Kensington, Pittsburgh and surrounding neighborhoods in SW Pennsylvania. The practice offers a wide range of oral health services such as preventive dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign®, root canal therapy, and dental implants. To learn more about Connections Dental and the services provided, please visit their website. https://dentistinoakmont.com/

