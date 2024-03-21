Dr. Jason D. Fraser Appointed Division Chief of Pediatric Surgery at Phoenix Children's

PHOENIX, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's today announced Jason D. Fraser, MD, will join the rapidly growing health system as division chief of pediatric surgery beginning in April.

As an accomplished surgeon, leader and professor, Dr. Fraser will be tasked with ensuring pediatric patients receive high-quality, family-centered surgical care whether they're receiving treatment at Phoenix Children's Hospital — Thomas Campus, a new site of service in the west or east Valley or one of the health system's outpatient surgery centers.

Dr. Jason Fraser, division chief of pediatric surgery at Phoenix Children's

"With Phoenix Children's growth from a single hospital to a large health system providing fully integrated care to patients throughout Arizona, we are focused on recruiting top clinical and surgical leaders to ensure exceptional care at every location," said Daniel Ostlie, MD, surgeon in chief and chair of surgery at Phoenix Children's. "Dr. Fraser's unmatched combination of pediatric expertise, surgical acumen, teaching skills and mentor experience will ensure consistent care for patient families and excellent training for up-and-coming medical talent."

Phoenix Children's is verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) as the only Level 1 Children's Surgery Center in Arizona. ACS certification is reserved for centers that meet the most rigorous standards for safe, high-quality surgical care, exclusively for children.

As division chief of pediatric surgery, Dr. Fraser will provide strategic direction and administrative leadership for neonatal, pediatric and trauma surgery throughout Phoenix Children's health system, which will include three hospital campuses and three ambulatory surgery centers by the end of 2024. He will also serve as a professor at Mayo Clinic Arizona, Creighton University School of Medicine and University of Arizona College of Medicine — Phoenix.

A practicing surgeon for more than 10 years, Dr. Fraser is an accomplished researcher who has published more than 120 peer-reviewed papers and given nearly 100 presentations. He sits on the editorial and scientific review boards for 10 pediatric and surgical medical journals.

Dr. Fraser joins Phoenix Children's from Children's Mercy in Kansas City, Missouri, where he served as medical director of the Opioid Stewardship Program, director of the Pediatric Surgery Fellowship Program, director of Bariatric Surgery and director of General Surgery Residents. He was also a professor at the University of Missouri, an adjunct clinical professor in the Kansas City University – College of Osteopathic Medicine, adjunct clinical associate professor at the Kansas Health Science Center and clinical assistant professor of surgery at Creighton University School of Medicine. Dr. Fraser will continue his tenure as chair of the program committee for the International Pediatric Endosurgery Group, an organization dedicated to improving pediatric surgical outcomes worldwide.

"Phoenix Children's is focused on putting families at the center of the healthcare experience, which is exactly where they belong," said Dr. Fraser. "I look forward to being part of the health system's excellent surgical team and continuing the tradition of providing remarkable surgical care for every patient, every time."

Dr. Fraser earned his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, before completing a general surgery residency at Mayo Clinic Arizona. He completed both a surgical research fellowship and a pediatric surgery fellowship at Children's Mercy.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's – Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's