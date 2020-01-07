Dr. Jason Hallock Joins SOC Telemed as Chief Medical Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC) announced today that Jason Hallock, M.D. joined the executive team as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Hallock will oversee management of clinical and administrative objectives, ensuring that SOC leads the industry in both innovation and care standards across all clinical specialties and to drive further adoption of telemedicine programs.

With more than 20 years of healthcare experience working with hospital systems, Dr. Hallock demonstrates a deep commitment to building and leading top-performing patient-centric healthcare organizations. Dr. Hallock specializes in bridging organizational silos to align both administrative and clinical imperatives resulting in optimal results in quality, safety, efficiency, revenue, margins and cost containment.

"With a proven track record as an influential and transformational leader who delivers on both clinical and administrative objectives, Jason's background and diverse experience will help SOC innovate and expand our presence in hospitals across the country," said Hammad Shah, CEO. "Dr. Hallock will bring a fresh eye to our relationships with providers and practice management while also ensuring we continue to innovate and drive superior outcomes."

"I'm incredibly excited to join such an innovative and collaborative organization with a singular focus on how to best use telemedicine technology to provide timely and effective care. SOC's Telemed IQ platform, paired with their network of physicians is transforming healthcare delivery," commented Dr. Hallock.

Dr. Hallock joins SOC from US Acute Care Solutions, one of the nation's largest physician-owned medical groups, where he served as a system medical director. Prior to US Acute Care, he was a senior partner and served on the Board of Directors for Infinity Healthcare. There he played an integral role in growing the multispecialty group practice to more than $100 million, an almost two-fold increase.

While at Infinity Healthcare, Dr. Hallock served as medical director for Advocate Condell, where he co-led the transformation of a rapidly growing emergency department, contributing to the achievement of that organization's recognition as a leader in innovations and patient experiences. During his tenure as the director of Advocate Condell's Chest Pain Center, the hospital boasted 100 percent compliance on cardiac care measure and won the prestigious Truven Analytics award for "Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals."

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC virtually delivers clinicians to patients through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU as well as enables healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC helps organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health.

