Dr. Jason Mars, CEO of ZeroShotBot, Recognized as Winner of the Vanguard Award by the Institute of Caribbean Studies

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) today announced Dr. Jason Mars, CEO of ZeroShotBot and Professor of Computer Science at the University of Michigan, as the winner of the Vanguard Award for his work in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The distinguished AI inventor, professor, author and entrepreneur was one of ten individuals celebrated virtually at the 28th Annual Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards on Friday, November 19th. Other winners include Pfizer Principal Scientist for Viral Vaccines Vidia Roopchand and Grammy-winning songwriter Gordon Chambers.

"It's a great honor to receive the Vanguard Award from the ICS and to be regarded among such prominent company," says Dr. Mars, who is of Guyanese descent. "This recognition solidifies our efforts and commitment both in AI and in the real world, representing another step toward a more diverse industry."

Past honorees of the CARAH Awards include former United States Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young and Olympian Usain Bolt.

"If AI will be the driver for the human future, Jason Mars is amongst those writing the code," says Samuel A. A. Hinds, former Prime Minister and President of Guyana and current Ambassador of Guyana to the United States. "His work will be recognized for career accomplishments, impact in the field and contributions to the community."

In addition to receiving the Vanguard Award, Mars will also be speaking on December 10th about diversity and human rights in an AI world. More details on the guest lecture will be provided in the coming weeks.

Among his numerous contributions, Dr. Mars' most notable achievements include his award-winning, lab-pioneered work on Sirius (aka Lucida), the world's first open-source, sophisticated virtual assistant, and Clinc, a record-breaking, cutting-edge AI company that garnered him recognition in the banking industry as CEO. Dr. Mars is also the best-selling author of "Breaking Bots: Inventing A New Voice In The AI Revolution." Learn more about Dr. Mars at https://www.jasonmars.org/ .

Dr. Mars recently launched his newest company, ZeroShotBot, a new disruptive conversational AI technology that democratizes chatbots for businesses big and small. ZeroShotBot brings a new way of building chatbots that can be scalable within hours, and requires no training data, allowing anyone with zero coding experience and training to create a fully functionable chatbot.

To learn more and to get access now, visit: https://www.zeroshotbot.com/ .

About ZeroShotBot

ZeroShotBot is the world's first AI chatbot that aims to make chatbots accessible to more people and businesses than ever before. With patent-pending technology, ZeroShotBot requires zero training or coding, and provides significant cost savings for the user. ZeroShotBot was created by the founder of the popular AI conversational platform Clinc, award-winning computer scientists and University of Michigan professor Dr. Jason Mars, with the former CTO of Clinc and Professor Dr. Lingjia Tang joining recently. To learn more about ZeroShotBot, visit https://www.zeroshotbot.com .

