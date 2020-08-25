Dr Jay Calvert and Dr Millicent Rovelo, co-hosts of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast, publish on safety of Combined Revision Rhinoplasty and Breast Implant Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jay Calvert, a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon from Beverly Hills, and his associate, Dr Millicent Rovelo, have published their experience with simultaneous revision rhinoplasty with rib cartilage harvest and breast Implant surgery. Dr Calvert and Dr Rovelo co-host the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast with Dr Jay Calvert.

"It is our pleasure to report the findings of this study. It clearly shows that breast operations are safe to perform with Rhinoplasty that includes rib graft harvest."

Dr Millicent Rovelo, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Body Contouring expert. Dr Rovelo practices plastic surgery in Beverly Hills, California. She is the co-host of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast. She is known for her artistry in body contouring operations such as breast augmentation, breast reduction, tummy tucks, body lifts, liposuction, and breast reconstruction for breast cancer. Dr Jay Calvert is a board certified Plastic Surgeon and President of the Rhinoplasty Society. He is an expert rhinoplasty surgeon who specializes in revision rhinoplasty using rib cartilage grafts. He also performs facelifts, breast augmentation, breast lifts, and liposuction. He is the co-host of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast with Dr Jay Calvert. The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast with Dr Jay Calvert is hosted by Dr Jay Calvert with his co-host, Dr Millicent Rovelo. These two Board Certified Plastic Surgeons cover all topic related to plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. This podcast is found of Apple Podcasts and Google Play Podcasts. Dr Calvert and Dr Rovelo have covered topics from Rhinoplasty, Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Breast Reconstruction to Facelifts, artistry in plastic surgery, microneedling, and more.

This study was undertaken to prove the safety of performing rib graft harvest through various breast operations. Rib cartilage is considered by Dr Calvert to be the gold standard for revision rhinoplasty. Being able to combine the rib harvest with breast operations makes rib grafts more accessible. The publication is entitled "Autologous Costal Cartilage Harvest for Rhinoplasty with Simultaneous Breast Surgery: A Safe and Efficient Technique." It appears in the September Issue of the Aesthetic Surgery Journal 2020, Vol 40(9) NP480–NP490.

Recently , Dr Jay Calvert launched a new version of his website, https://www.drcalvert.com, that included the announcement of his affiliation with is co-author of this publication. Dr Millicent Rovelo has been working with Dr Calvert for over 5 years. The recently formed an association in Beverly Hills, California. Their podcast videos can be seen on their YouTube channel.

About Dr. Jay Calvert

Dr. Jay Calvert is the President of The Rhinoplasty Society. He has offices in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, California. He attended Vanderbilt University where he majored in Molecular Biology. He attended Weill Cornell University Medical College in New York City and then went on to train in Plastic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a Co-Director of the Marina Rox Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Fellowship.

