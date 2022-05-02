DR. JAY CALVERT CO-CHAIRS THE RHINOPLASTY COURSE AT THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY; PINCH HITS IN PLASTIC SURGEON ROCK BAND

In addition to co-directing the Rhinoplasty Educational course, he was asked to step in and play guitar in a Battle of the Bands held on the opening night of The Aesthetic Society meeting. Dr. Calvert dusted off his Gibson SG and rocked some tunes to kick off the meeting and fundraise for the Aesthetics Surgery Education and Research Foundation.

"Not only was the meeting chock full of great information, but the social aspects of being back in person are invaluable for idea exchange. It's just good for us all."

Dr. Jay Calvert and Dr. Millicent Rovelo recapped The Aesthetic Society meeting on their podcast, The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast.

Apple Podcasts: Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beverlyhillsplasticsurgerypod

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/DrCalvertTV

About Dr. Jay Calvert:

Dr Jay Calvert is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon. He is internationally known for his work on rhinoplasty and nasal reconstruction. He has appeared on multiple television shows such as The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Tyra Banks Show, and many others. Dr. Calvert was recently named to the top 100 plastic surgeons in the nation through a poll of US plastic surgeons conducted by a nationally recognized publication. To learn more about his international speaking engagements or operating engagements contact Dr. Calvert at 1.310.777.8800 or [email protected]. You can also follow Dr. Calvert on Instagram or visit www.drcalvert.com.

About Dr. Millicent Rovelo:

Dr Millicent Rovelo is a double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon with a focus on breast augmentation, breast reduction, breast reconstruction, and body contouring after massive weight loss. She is known for her visionary approach to body lifts and mommy makeovers. Dr. Millicent Rovelo can be reached through her office at 1.310.954.1355 or through her website http://www.roveloplasticsurgery.com.

