Dr. Jay Calvert to lead Rhinoplasty Society Team on World Rhinoplasty Day

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jay Calvert, a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon from Beverly Hills and President of The Rhinoplasty Society, will lead his chosen team of experts to the 24-hour marathon of lectures on the first World Rhinoplasty Day. This event will feature 140 of the top rhinoplasty surgeons from around the globe.

"This event represents the best in rhinoplasty education. I am proud to bring the Rhinoplasty Society team to this incredible event of world experts." - Dr. Jay Calvert

Dr Jay Calvert Revision Rhinoplasty with rib cartilage graft. Patient had three previous rhinoplasty operations that left her with a nasal tip deformity. Dr Calvert repaired this with an open technique using the patient's own rib cartilage and fascia graft. The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast with Dr Jay Calvert is hosted by Dr Jay Calvert with his co-host, Dr Millicent Rovelo. These two Board Certified Plastic Surgeons cover all topic related to plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. This podcast is found of Apple Podcasts and Google Play Podcasts. Dr Calvert and Dr Rovelo have covered topics from Rhinoplasty, Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Breast Reconstruction to Facelifts, artistry in plastic surgery, microneedling, and more. (PRNewsfoto/Roxbury Surgical Associates) Dr Jay Calvert is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon who performs rhinoplasty, facelifts, and breast implant operations. Dr Calvert is known around the world as a leader in his field and an authority on the trends in plastic surgery. (PRNewsfoto/Dr. Jay Calvert)

Dr. Calvert chose The Rhinoplasty Society team for World Rhinoplasty Day with the highest quality of education in mind. His team includes Sam Most, MD, Chief of Facial Plastic Surgery at Stanford University; Jeffrey Marcus, MD, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Duke University; Paul Nassif, MD, star of "Botched!" and world-famous facial plastic surgeon; and Rod Rohrich, MD, the world class rhinoplasty surgeon, author, and editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Jay Calvert is the creator and host of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast. He and his co-host, Dr. Millicent Rovelo, have been creating new episodes for over a year. They cover all topics in plastic surgery from facelifts and rhinoplasty to liposuction and breast augmentation. The podcast can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Please contact the office of Dr. Jay Calvert to learn more about him and his international speaking events, consultation process, and operating engagements. The contact person is Jenny Michaels at 1.310.777.8800, or you can email at [email protected],

Additional Information about Dr. Jay Calvert

Website: https://www.drcalvert.com.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaycalvert/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/DrCalvertTV

Podcast: Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast

Dr. Jay Calvert is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, President of the Rhinoplasty Society, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is internationally known for his work on rhinoplasty and nasal reconstruction. He has appeared on multiple television shows such as The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Tyra Banks Show, and many others. He has offices in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach. He attended Vanderbilt University where he majored in Molecular Biology. Dr. Calvert graduated from Weill Cornell University Medical College in New York City and then went on to train in Plastic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh.

Contact: Ross Johnson

Phone: (877) 947-2496

SOURCE Dr. Jay Calvert