Dr. Jay Calvert to lead Rhinoplasty Society Team on World Rhinoplasty Day
Nov 17, 2020, 08:08 ET
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jay Calvert, a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon from Beverly Hills and President of The Rhinoplasty Society, will lead his chosen team of experts to the 24-hour marathon of lectures on the first World Rhinoplasty Day. This event will feature 140 of the top rhinoplasty surgeons from around the globe.
"This event represents the best in rhinoplasty education. I am proud to bring the Rhinoplasty Society team to this incredible event of world experts." - Dr. Jay Calvert
Dr. Calvert chose The Rhinoplasty Society team for World Rhinoplasty Day with the highest quality of education in mind. His team includes Sam Most, MD, Chief of Facial Plastic Surgery at Stanford University; Jeffrey Marcus, MD, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Duke University; Paul Nassif, MD, star of "Botched!" and world-famous facial plastic surgeon; and Rod Rohrich, MD, the world class rhinoplasty surgeon, author, and editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Dr. Jay Calvert is the creator and host of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast. He and his co-host, Dr. Millicent Rovelo, have been creating new episodes for over a year. They cover all topics in plastic surgery from facelifts and rhinoplasty to liposuction and breast augmentation. The podcast can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Please contact the office of Dr. Jay Calvert to learn more about him and his international speaking events, consultation process, and operating engagements. The contact person is Jenny Michaels at 1.310.777.8800, or you can email at [email protected],
Additional Information about Dr. Jay Calvert
Website: https://www.drcalvert.com.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaycalvert/
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/DrCalvertTV
Podcast: Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast
Dr. Jay Calvert is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, President of the Rhinoplasty Society, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is internationally known for his work on rhinoplasty and nasal reconstruction. He has appeared on multiple television shows such as The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Tyra Banks Show, and many others. He has offices in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach. He attended Vanderbilt University where he majored in Molecular Biology. Dr. Calvert graduated from Weill Cornell University Medical College in New York City and then went on to train in Plastic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh.
Contact: Ross Johnson
Phone: (877) 947-2496
SOURCE Dr. Jay Calvert