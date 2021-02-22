Dr. Jay Cohen Named Among 100 Most Influential Leaders in the North American Staffing Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Consultants, a leading IT and professional staffing, consulting, managed solutions and direct placement provider, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jay Cohen, founder and CEO, has been named among Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 100 Most Influential Leaders of the Staffing Industry in 2021.

Now in its tenth year, the annual list recognizes the top 100 leaders across North America whose innovative efforts and dedication to human capital have made a significant impact on the sector over the past 12 months. This is Dr. Cohen's fifth consecutive year receiving this honor.

"I am beyond honored to be chosen among this prestigious and celebrated group of innovators," said Dr. Cohen. "I have tremendous admiration for these exceptional professionals and to be nominated by my peers is humbling. We started Signature Consultants based on several fundamental principles that are deeply rooted in how we conduct business, but also in our support of community and industry."

"We strive to always 'do the right thing,' to treat everyone with a 'friends first' approach, and to act with honesty, integrity, and transparency. These values and principles aren't complex, but they are so powerful. Our unwavering commitment to them has given rise to rapid revenue growth, greater market share, and a reputation as a great place to work and a great firm to work for. Now, more than ever, we believe these principles are ones to live and work by, both in times of unprecedented disruption and in the years of prosperity that will come."

The SIA list acknowledges the leadership, talent, and commitment of those driving efficiencies, impacting legislation, and advancing the ecosystem. It includes a wide range of roles, including CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, workforce specialists and data scientists, all from a variety of leading companies and industries. Each year, professionals in the staffing industry nominate their peers who have influenced the world of work. The editorial team at SIA reviews the nominations to determine whose vision, excellence and drive over the past year stand out as particularly exemplary.

"Congratulations to the 2021 Staffing 100 North America honorees. These leaders have displayed tremendous skill and resourcefulness amidst the uncertainty and volatility of the past year, meeting the moment with grace and agility," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, SIA. "From the deployment of healthcare workers to needed allyship at a time when diversity matters most to launching new solutions, these leaders are helping the industry to reach greater heights."

To read more about Dr. Cohen's recognition, click here. The complete list of honorees can be found on the 2021 Staffing 100 site.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Signature Consultants was established in 1997 with a singular focus: to provide clients and consultants with superior staffing solutions. With 29 locations throughout North America, Signature annually deploys thousands of consultants to support, run and manage their clients' technology needs. Signature offers IT staffing, consulting, managed solutions and direct placement services. For more information on the company, please visit https://www.sigconsult.com. Signature Consultants is the parent company to Hunter Hollis and Madison Gunn.

