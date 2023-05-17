Dr. Jay Evans, Inimmune Co-Founder and Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer, will be featured as a keynote speaker at the ITHS/WE-REACH Expo '23 in Seattle, WA on May 18, 2023

MISSOULA, Mont., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inimmune, a leading biotech company focused on the development of novel vaccine adjuvants, immunotherapies and delivery systems, announced today that its Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer, Jay Evans, Ph.D., will be a Keynote speaker at the University of Washington, Institute for Translational Health Sciences Expo '23 (https://www.iths.org/event/iths-expo-23).

Dr. Evans will be providing an update on Inimmune's vaccine and adjuvant programs, "Bridging the Gap Between Innate and Adaptive Immunity", at 1:00 pm. This update will provide an overview of Inimmune's progress in developing innovative solutions to enhance vaccine efficacy and safety.

Vaccine adjuvants like those being developed at Inimmune are used to enhance the immune response to vaccines. Adjuvants are also important in other areas of medicine, such as immunooncology, allergy, and autoimmunity. Inimmune is focused on developing innovative vaccine adjuvants and delivery systems to enhance global health.

"Inimmune scientists are advancing novel vaccines and immunotherapies in areas of critical importance to global health," said Alan Joslyn, CEO of Inimmune. "We are excited to have Dr. Evans featured as a distinguished keynote speaker in the field of vaccine development in recognition of the groundbreaking and innovative vaccine research being conducted at Inimmune."

The ITHS/WE-REACH Expo '23 includes a symposium, lightning talks, and poster session by dozens of researchers and innovators all across the spectrum of translational science. This year's event will be held on Thursday, May 18th from 12:00-5:30 pm at the Intellectual House (UW Campus) in Seattle, WA.

Inimmune Corp. (Missoula, MT) is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative immunotherapeutics, vaccine adjuvants and vaccines. Inimmune is harnessing the human immune system to create safe and effective treatments for allergy, infectious disease, autoimmunity and cancer. Their laboratories and offices are housed in the Montana Technology Enterprise Center (MonTEC) in Missoula.

