Dr. Jay Johannigman, MD, Leads Mission to Enhance Whole Blood Accessibility in Colorado's Rocky Mountains

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jay Johannigman, MD, Trauma Medical Director at Centura and overseer of St. Anthony Hospital's Level I Trauma and Emergency General Surgery program, is on a crucial mission to improve access to whole blood in the Rocky Mountains. In regions where whole blood is limited, especially in mountain towns like Aspen, Colorado, his initiative is poised to provide remote communities with life-saving interventions.

Dr. Jay Johannigman, MD

Drawing from his experiences in Afghanistan , where whole blood was instrumental in saving lives, Dr. Johannigman is dedicated to ensuring that Colorado residents, even in the most isolated areas, have access to this vital resource.

"Whole blood is a precious resource, and I aim to ensure that it is readily available where and when it's needed most." Dr. Johannigman stated . "This initiative aligns with our broader objective of improving healthcare outcomes, ensuring that no patient's life is compromised due to inadequate resources."

Military experiences have shown that whole blood, unlike separated blood components, provides the optimal combination of factors for clotting and is a crucial lifesaver in severe bleeding cases. However, translating these military medical advances to civilian practice often presents challenges.

According to a study by the National Library of Medicine, there is a 5% increased odds of mortality for every minute of delay in accessing blood. Recognizing this urgency, Dr. Johannigman intends to lead the charge in establishing a robust whole-blood program for Colorado, tailoring it to the region's unique needs.

Inspired by the success of San Antonio, Texas, a city leading the nation in whole blood usage, Dr. Johannigman aims to replicate this achievement in Colorado. Leveraging his extensive experience in the trauma surgeon position at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, he is committed to replicating a robust whole-blood program tailored to the region's unique needs.

The introduction of whole blood in Colorado promises to increase critical care, particularly in mountainous areas where accessing vital blood products can be a logistical challenge. In critical emergencies, time is of the essence, and the availability of whole blood can be the decisive factor between life and death. Dr. Johannigman's vision aligns to enhance healthcare outcomes and ensure that no patient's life is compromised due to a scarcity of essential resources.

About Dr. Jay Johannigman:

Dr. Jay Johannigman, MD, boasts a 35-year trauma and critical care surgeon career . He holds an AB degree in biology from Kenyon College and a Doctor of Medicine from Case Western Reserve University. With the rank of COL in the US Army Reserve, his accolades include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Dr. Johannigman previously served as the Trauma Medical Director and Chief of the Institute of Military Medicine at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center . He is a founding member of the Cincinnati Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills ( Cincinnati CSTARS ).

