Dr. Jeff Kleiner Discusses Innovations in Spinal Fusion Bone Grafting at Seattle Science Foundation MIS Spine Symposium

News provided by

Kleiner Device Labs

08 Aug, 2023

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Kleiner, M.D., was a featured speaker at the Seattle Science Foundation's July 21 spine symposium: New and Emerging Techniques & Technologies in MIS Surgery. 

Jeff Kleiner, M.D., discussed new innovations in spinal fusion bone grafting at the Seattle Science Foundation’s annual spine symposium on July 21, here highlighting a new interbody fusion device through which a wide variety of bone graft materials flow easily to fill the intervertebral disc space.
As the second speaker of the event, Dr. Kleiner focused his discussion on mitigating graft insecurity and new strategies made possible by the KG®2 Surge® flow-thru interbody system for delivering more graft that maximizes intervertebral end-plate contact.  "The conventional TLIF grafting sequence is dysfunctional.  If you introduce your graft material first and then put in a distracting device, you have the cart before the horse with the unintended consequence of underfilling the disc space and diminishing the amount of endplate contact achieved. This stacks the deck for developing a pseudoarthrosis."

The annual event includes a number of notable faculty members, with this year's co-chairs including Christoph Hofstetter, M.D, Ph.D.; Welling Hsu, M.D.; Rod Oskouian, M.D., FAANS; and Paul Park, M.D.  The day's topics featured cutting edge technology for the MIS treatment of spinal disorders were described in lecture format and in a cadaver lab.

The entire day's proceedings were recorded and available. Dr. Kleiner's discussion is available here.  His cadaver demonstration of the new KG 2 Surge system is available here.

For more about the Seattle Science Foundation, go the their web site.

For KG2 videos and information, please go to the company's web site.

About Kleiner Device Labs
Kleiner Device Labs is creating new instruments and devices to advance minimally invasive spine surgery and improve outcomes and costs.  Kleiner Device Labs is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada. 

KG and Surge are registered trademarks of Kleiner Device Labs.

