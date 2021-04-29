Dr. Jeffrey Bland and Dr. Mark Hyman Announce Big Bold Health® Collaboration

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food is medicine. This is a concept that noted physician and bestselling author Mark Hyman, MD, has introduced to millions of people. Lives have been transformed through his books, educational video series, and clinical work at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine and the UltraWellness Center in Lenox, Massachusetts.

"Food is also information," says nutrition expert Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D. "The nutrients in food transmit messages to our cells, tissues, and organs. These can be messages about health or messages about dysfunction. Everyone has the power to influence this powerful internal communication system through their food and lifestyle choices." Dr. Bland has been an iconic figure in the natural products industry for more than 40 years, as well as a mentor to physicians like Dr. Hyman. The two crossed paths more than 20 years ago, formed a fast friendship, and have navigated parallel paths of thought leadership ever since.

In 2019, Dr. Bland formed a new start-up — Big Bold Health® — to focus on personalized immunity and one plant in particular: Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat. Analyses show that the natural composition of this plant includes an array of phytonutrients known to have immune-active properties. This includes rutin, quercetin, hesperidin, luteolin, diosmin, and a unique and rare substance called 2-hydroxybenzylamine (also known as 2-HOBA or Hobamine). Dr. Bland, who had a line of food and dietary supplement products in mind, could not identify a commercial source of the crop in the U.S. He took action and formed a co-op of small farmers in upstate New York that has now successfully grown and milled the first organically certified, U.S.-produced Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat flour.

"When Jeff told me about Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat, I was eager to try it in some of the recipes I developed for my book The Pegan Diet," says Dr. Hyman. "I liked everything I was hearing — the high nutrition value, the regenerative agriculture project. I didn't just want to use Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat, I wanted to be a part of the initiative to bring it into people's lives." This week, Dr. Bland and Dr. Hyman are announcing a formal partnership to do just that.

Big Bold Health® products can be purchased at https://bigboldhealth.com/.

About Big Bold Health®

Big Bold Health® is on a mission to improve global health through immunity. From revitalizing lost superfoods to crafting high-quality omega-3 products, Big Bold Health® draws from the best immunity interventions nature can offer. With an unparalleled dedication to science, sustainability, and quality, Big Bold Health® is creating a coIMMUNITY that supports enduring wellness for people, plants, and planet. Big Bold Health® products can be found online on Amazon and through select health providers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://bigboldhealth.com.

Media Contact

Trish Eury

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Big Bold Health