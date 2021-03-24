Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca Joins Annexus Health Board of Directors

"I'm honored to be involved with a company that is fully dedicated to creating a system whereby every patient who needs financial assistance to obtain first-in-class cancer care can get it," said Dr. Vacirca. "I've watched what AssistPoint has done at our practice, and my goal is to see every single practice using it and every single pharma company connected to it."

Dr. Vacirca serves on the executive board of Community Oncology Alliance (COA) and is the medical director for the International Oncology Network (ION), Oncology Network Development at Mt. Sinai Health Network, and Long Island Aids Care (LIAC). He serves on the board of directors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, OneOncology, BeyondSpring, and the American Red Cross of Greater New York.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Vacirca officially join our Board of Directors," said Brad Frazier, Annexus Health Co-Founder, President, and COO. "Having worked with him in various capacities over the last 10+ years, I have seen his passion for optimizing the patient care journey and for encouraging the development of innovative solutions. I have no doubt that Dr. Vacirca's strategic input will help us to reach new heights as a company and with our products and services."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is a privately-held, healthcare technology company focused on developing solutions that reduce administrative burdens across the patient journey to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

SOURCE Annexus Health

Related Links

https://www.annexushealth.com

