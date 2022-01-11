Dr. Jenelle Kim's Debut Book Myung Sung: The Korean Art of Living Meditation Gives Readers Insight and Understanding for Incorporating Mindfulness into Every Aspect of Daily Life

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jenelle Kim is pleased to announce the much anticipated release of her first book, Myung Sung: The Korean Art of Living Meditation . A book launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM at Warwick's in La Jolla.

As the daughter of a Korean monk and American mother, Dr. Kim began learning meditation, martial arts, and the teachings of the Tao from a young age. Her journey since then has seen her launch a career as a successful entrepreneur, a doctor of Chinese Medicine, speaker around the globe, and dedicated mother to her children.

She credits her success in business, relationships, parenting, and educational endeavors to the Myung Sung principles that can be found in Myung Sung: The Korean Art of Living Meditation . These principles have been taught in Dr. Kim's lineage for centuries, and she is now teaching readers how to take these ancient principles and apply them to their modern lives, so they can benefit from them as she has.

To practice Myung Sung, you do not need to schedule time away from your life. You don't have to set aside time to sit quietly, forcing your mind to find silence. Instead, you engage in a living meditation, incorporating mindfulness into every aspect of your daily life. By following the eight keys of Myung Sung, you can experience less stress, avoid conflict, find inner peace, and gain the confidence to accomplish your life goals. Myung Sung helps us find a deeper connection with our true selves and re-align our lives on the path that is meant for each one of us.

Wellness and mindfulness expert Dr. Jenelle Kim has been teaching this dynamic, movement-based approach to meditation for years, but has noticed a steady increase in people interested in her teachings since the pandemic. "After unprecedented years of uncertainty for our generation, it is my wish to share these principles with the world, so that we can all cultivate a greater sense of self-awareness and gratitude that roots us confidently to the ground and enables us to flow with life's ups and downs. By understanding that we are all in control of how we respond to every situation in our lives, we can realize that if we change our perspectives, we can change our lives, " said Dr. Kim.

Myung Sung: The Korean Art of Living Meditation officially launches in the United Kingdom and United States on January 11, 2022 and is distributed by Watkins Publishing and Penguin Random House in each market respectively. With current buzz around the book, new publication deals have been announced to translate the book to Czech, Italian, Spanish, and Thai. Myung Sung: The Korean Art of Living Meditation is currently available for sale at major booksellers, including Amazon , GoodReads , Barnes and Noble , Target , Hudson Book Sellers , Books-A-Million , and more!

About Dr. Jenelle Kim

Dr. Jenelle Kim is a prolifically-cited expert in the field of health, wellness, and beauty, and has been featured in numerous publications including Forbes, Elle, Pure Wow, South China Morning Post, Well + Good, and more. Dr. Kim is a frequent guest on popular podcasts, where she shares details of Myung Sung philosophy, as well as business, nutrition, and beauty. Dr. Kim is the founder of JBK Wellness Labs , creating many of the formulas behind high-end beauty, health, and wellness brands available at locations such as Four Seasons Resorts, Sephora, and Neiman Marcus. Dr. Kim has been a speaker on Traditional Oriental Medicine and philosophy around the globe and was the keynote speaker at CosmoProf Asia 2021, where she presented on the future of beauty and emerging trends.

