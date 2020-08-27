Dr. Jennifer Agard Joins Renowned Team at Pacific Fertility Center

Board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology with a sub-specialty in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Dr. Agard is an expert in diminished ovarian reserve, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and pre-implantation genetic screening . For the last five years, Dr. Agard has been on the Marin Magazine's "Top Doctor" list and joins a team of experts who have been recognized by their peers for their medical expertise and compassionate care. PFC's fertility specialists have been awarded "Best Reproductive Endocrinologists" by U.S. News and World Report and the Bay Area's "Top Doctors" by Castle Connolly, among other accolades.

Dr. Agard is a native of the Bay Area and earned her undergraduate degree from San Francisco State University. She attended medical school at The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey. Dr. Agard received her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the prestigious Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical Center.

"I am so honored to join the team at PFC and to be among some of the country's most respected doctors, who time and again have been recognized by peers and patients for their expertise, contributions in the fertility field and most importantly, the compassionate and individualized care they provide each patient," says Dr. Jennifer Agard. "I look forward to lending my own expertise to the practice, building new patient connections and guiding my patients through their care."

Dr. Agard's practice philosophy is rooted in an approach to compassionate care that provides each patient with a comprehensive, individualized fertility treatment plan based on their specific needs. This approach falls in line with the mission and promise that PFC provides to each patient.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Agard to our experienced team of physicians. Our group has been recognized by the medical community and our patients for providing the highest quality inclusive fertility care guided by patient-centric ethical standards," says Dr. Carl Herbert, Reproductive Endocrinologist at PFC. "We look forward to the contributions Dr. Agard will make to PFC, the medical community and the many patients to whom she will offer her unique style of compassionate care."

To learn more about Pacific Fertility Center, please visit https://www.pacificfertilitycenter.com/.

About Pacific Fertility Center

Pacific Fertility Center®, located in Northern California's San Francisco Bay Area, is an international destination for male and female fertility treatment and care. As a unified team, guided by the highest ethical standards, PFC provides its patients with the best quality, individualized, and compassionate fertility care. PFC was founded in 1999 with a mission of providing a superior experience to infertility patients through advanced technology and innovation and over the last two decades, PFC has been advancing fertility technologies, championing fertility care options and advocating for the rights of all patients.

In addition to creating the first independent egg bank in Northern California (Pacific Fertility Egg Bank), PFC is one of the pioneers in vitrification, with hundreds of babies born from frozen eggs. PFC is also a leader in single embryo transfers (eSET), recognizing early on the importance of eSET and advocating for it before the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) made it a guideline.

In an effort to remain at the forefront of industry and provide patients with the most comprehensive resources and state-of-the-art care, PFC joined The Prelude Network (Prelude) in 2017, a national network of fertility clinics and egg donation centers across the country offering comprehensive fertility services, including egg freezing, egg storage, genetic testing, IVF and egg donation services.

About The Prelude Network

The Prelude Network (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., is the clinic network of Inception - a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and fertility specialists by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has 41 total fertility centers nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, preimplantation genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amanda Schlussel

Krupp Kommunications

[email protected]

973-493-7839

SOURCE Pacific Fertility Center

Related Links

https://www.pacificfertilitycenter.com

