Dr. Jennifer Logsdon is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICKASHA, Okla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jennifer Logsdon is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Chiropractor in the field of Alternative Medicine and acknowledgment of her commitment to improving health and wellness in her role at the Chickasha Chiropractic Clinic.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Situated at 1807 S. 9th, Chickasha Chiropractic Clinic proudly serves Chickasha and the surrounding area. Led by Dr. Logsdon, the welcoming team at Chickasha Chiropractic Clinic are committed to providing chiropractic solutions to address your unique needs, whether you are experiencing back pain, neck pain, headaches, or even muscular tightness and tension. Demonstrating the highest standard of supportive chiropractic care, Dr. Logsdon can help you attain your everyday wellness goals.

A distinguished chiropractor, Dr. Logsdon has garnered 22 years of professional experience. She has been helping and caring for patients in Chickasha since 1998. Committed to free people of their pain, she takes a "whole person" approach which means looking for the underlying causes of disease, discomfort, and pain, as opposed to just treating the symptoms. Her areas of expertise include issues regarding the lower back, neck, headache, constipation, allergies, reproduction, with the use of Chiropractic and acupuncture. She also focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of several types of hand and foot conditions and also practices diversified and activator techniques. As a result of her extensive training, she prides herself on using the latest innovative technique 'specific prone,' a light, gentle, and comfortable technique with outstanding results.

To prepare for her career, Dr. Logsdon completed her undergraduate studies at Southeast Oklahoma State. She went on to graduate from the Cleveland Chiropractic College in 1995. She also has extensive training in acupuncture. Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Logsdon maintains an active member of the International Chiropractors Association, the Oklahoma Chiropractors' Association, and the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association.

In light of her achievements, Dr. Logdson was named one of the Top 25 Outstanding Doctors of America in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2012. She awarded the 1st place Express Star Reader's Choice Award in 2003 and the 2nd place award in 2017. She has been listed in the Top 10 Best Patient Satisfaction in 2016 by the American Institute of Chiropractors, Favorite Chiropractor in the City, and Leader's Choice. She was also the recipient of the Pinnacle Awards Top 25 Outstanding Doctors of America in 2006, 2008, 2010-2012.

Dr. Logsdon dedicates this recognition to her husband Dustin Logsdon, her sons Jordan & Jacob Logsdon as well as her parents, Art and Karen Jencks. She also dedicates this to her mentors over the years: Dr. Steve Hayes, Dr. Tim Young, and Dr. Deborah Balfour.

For further information, please visit https://www.drlogsdon.com/.

Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

