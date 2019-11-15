Dr. Jenny Klein-Sosa Joins mytaptrack® as Chief Research Officer

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jenny Klein-Sosa has joined mytaptrack® as their new Chief Research Officer (CRO). mytaptrack® facilitates tracking the behaviors and symptoms of children with special needs, allowing teachers, parents, doctors, and providers to share real-time data for faster diagnosis and treatment. As CRO, Dr. Klein-Sosa will utilize her expertise in the areas of clinical psychology, child development, predictors of child emotional and behavioral challenges, educational policies, and special education laws and regulations to augment the company's product research and customer usability.

Dr. Klein-Sosa commented, "The mytaptrack® technology continues to make advances in data tracking for children with special needs. In my personal practice as a child assessment and therapy specialist I've depended on data over the years to provide a clearer picture of a child's behaviors and needs related to various diagnoses, such as autism and ADHD. Before mytaptrack® there hasn't been a tech approach designed to unobtrusively collect and analyze evidence-based data with this level of in-the-moment detail and accuracy. This approach frees up an educator or provider to focus on maintaining a connection with each child, while still gathering important information that can guide evaluation and intervention for that child. Additionally, from a programmatic perspective, mytaptrack® data can also assist administrators and researchers in determining overall efficacy and cost-effectiveness of a systemic intervention or approach designed for groups of students. The potential uses for mytaptrack® along the continuum of care and education for children are many."

In addition to supporting K-12 school districts with data tracking that is required for all students with IEPs and 504 plans, mytaptrack® is currently being used in select U.S. university programs to support data research and teacher training curriculum. As CRO, Dr. Klein-Sosa is monitoring these unique programs that have the potential to shape nationwide standards for how data is tracked in the classroom.

Dr. Klein-Sosa noted, "When you look at the trajectory of autism diagnoses, for example, we've seen a steady rise in identification rates and a growing need for proper support structures for these children across settings. Educationally, we've seen a shift toward engaging students with special needs more inclusively in general education classrooms, which is excellent and bodes well for these children long-term. Realistically, however, this translates into increased demands being placed upon classroom teachers and support staff to manage, track, and report progress on many behaviors, in addition to monitoring academic progress. As we look at the curriculum at the college level that's being developed to prepare new teachers entering this work space, there is clearly a heightened interest in data tracking as a way to individualize education programs for every student, not just those with special needs. Tools that integrate seamlessly into the classroom and gather real-time data are key in shaping those programs."

There is the question of data security, and mytaptrack® ensures its data is held to strict HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) compliance standards. It's a pillar of the company's user promise and guides their customer experience.

Dr. Klein-Sosa added, "As a mother of two, I am very concerned with making sure that any private educational data, especially health-related, is collected in a secure way that can only be shared with those who truly need to see it. When looking at the mytaptrack® product for customer usability I'm looking for clear approaches to determining what core data might need to tracked, the way in which it is analyzed within the system, and modes by which it can be applied to satisfy reporting requirements that educators and administrators complete throughout the school year. I want to see that at each step along this process, a child's sensitive information is kept private and protected."

In 2020, mytaptrack® plans to introduce new features in both their user platform and IoT device technology. Dr. Klein-Sosa will be instrumental in guiding the rollout of those innovations from product development to launch.

Dr. Klein-Sosa commented, "What mytaptrack® has achieved so far is to find a better way for educators to do something they've been doing with limited tools for years. This system has brought things up-to-date, to where they should be in a world that is increasingly guided by data-driven decision-making. Now it's time to take a strategic leap into the future, far ahead of the pack, and open up a new age of possibilities to empower educators. I'm excited to be a part of this movement."

