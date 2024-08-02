DR. JEREMY P. MARTIN BEGINS TENURE AS FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE'S NEW PRESIDENT

In a video shared by the College, Dr Martin said, "As I mark my first day as president, I am grateful for all of those who have been part of the College's 141-year history." He added, "As we steadfastly fulfill the College's mission, I look forward to building together an environment where innovation and tradition thrive side by side."

Dr. Martin began his career at William & Mary in 2008, serving as Assistant to the President and Provost, Associate Provost, and Chief of Staff. Dr. Martin co-chaired the strategic planning process alongside the provost/chief academic officer, resulting in the university's Vision 2026 strategic plan. He held the position of Interim Director of Athletics from 2020-2021, leading significant initiatives including the $57.4 million All In fundraising campaign for athletics.

"With a background in academic administration and a proven track record of enhancing the student experience and institutional growth, Dr. Martin is uniquely qualified to lead our college into a new era of excellence," said Dr. Robert L. Fryer, chairman of Florida Southern College Board of Trustees. "We are excited to welcome Dr. Martin and his family to FSC and look forward to working with him as he guides us forward."

Dr. Martin received his bachelor's degree from Houghton College and a Master of Science degree from Georgia State University. He also holds a Ph.D. in Educational Policy, Planning, and Leadership and an M.B.A. from William & Mary. He and his wife, Tia, have two children.

"As Florida Southern's president, it is my great privilege to serve as the College's chief success facilitator and its unwavering advocate in the community, state, nation, and world," said Dr. Martin.

Florida Southern College is excited to welcome Dr. Martin and his family and celebrate this new chapter in the College's history.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

