Dr. Jessica Barker to Provide Keynote Address at (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced its final keynote speaker for its 2018 Security Congress. Dr. Jessica Barker has been named one of the UK's top 20 most influential women in cybersecurity.

"Dr. Barker has a unique perspective on cybersecurity thanks to her consultancy experience, technical knowledge and sociology background," said Brian Correia, managing director, North America, (ISC)². "Learning about the human side of cybersecurity and the psychology behind it will be of great interest to our attendees."

Barker will be the keynote speaker on the third day of (ISC)²'s annual Security Congress event, held in New Orleans October 8-10, and her address will conclude the proceedings. Her session, titled "Why We Should be Optimistic About Cyber Security" will focus on the psychology of cybersecurity, and why she believes pessimism is actually holding us back in the battle against cybercrime.

Dr. Barker was recognized as one of the UK's Tech Women 50 in 2017 and has spent several years running her own consultancy. She delivers thought-provoking and engaging presentations around the world at corporate events as well as practitioner and academic conferences. Her areas of focus span cybersecurity awareness, behavior and culture.

"Despite all the technological advances in the fight against cybercrime, it's still very much a people-focused problem," said Barker. "Only by understanding the motivations behind both cybercriminals and targets can we address the right solutions to improve our tactics. The type of audience that Security Congress draws will be aware of this dynamic and I look forward to speaking with them."

Security Congress will be attended by more than 2,000 professionals and will feature more than 100 educational and thought leadership sessions, including workshops, panel discussions, research presentations and case studies. Since 2011, (ISC)² has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place at the New Orleans Marriott. For more information on Security Congress, visit congress.isc2.org.

About (ISC)²



(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 138,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:



Jarred LeFebvre



Senior Manager, Corporate Communications



(ISC)²



jlefebvre@isc2.org



(727) 316-8129

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

