Dr. Jessica Kriegel of Culture Partners Featured on CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown to Discuss Women Leaving the Workforce

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jessica Kriegel, Chief Strategy Officer of Culture Partners, appeared on CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown for an in-depth segment on the growing number of women exiting the workforce and the cultural and economic forces driving this shift. The discussion paired Dr. Kriegel with economist and University of Kansas professor Misty Heggeness to unpack the data behind the trend and what it means for organizational performance.

During the interview, Dr. Kriegel shared findings from Culture Partners' research on the link between women in leadership and measurable business results. She explained that companies with more than half of their leadership roles filled by women experience stronger revenue growth, stronger cultures, and higher employee engagement. She noted that when representation falls below that threshold, performance declines for both women and men.

"At Culture Partners, we researched this very issue to look at the impact on revenue growth for companies when women leave the workforce, particularly women leaders," said Dr. Kriegel. "When more than 50 percent of your leadership roles are filled by women, you have stronger revenue growth, stronger culture, and higher engagement. When you have less than 50 percent, those numbers go down, not just for women but for men as well. This deeply impacts an organization's ability to drive results, be productive, and accomplish its goals."

Dr. Kriegel also emphasized the broader economic implications. "We want as many people in the workforce as possible in a thriving economy. If women are leaving at these rates, it is a red flag. You either believe this is a problem or you do not. In order to take accountability, the best thing you can do is stop trying to figure out who is to blame. Whatever is going on, leaders need to ask how they can take accountability and focus on the actions they can take to make an impact."

The segment highlighted the role of flexibility, caregiving demands, and the long-term effect of career interruptions on lifetime earnings. Dr. Kriegel pointed to the responsibility leaders have in shaping workplace experiences that support retention and enable women to succeed at every stage of their careers.

https://culturepartners.com/insights/jessica-kriegel-cnn-women-leaving-the-workforce/

About Dr. Jessica Kriegel

Dr. Jessica Kriegel is the Chief Strategy Officer of Workforce and Labor at Culture Partners. She is an internationally recognized thought leader, author, and speaker on workplace culture, accountability, and organizational transformation.

About Culture Partners

Culture Partners is the leader in Change Activation, helping organizations achieve extraordinary results by creating clarity, alignment, and accountability across their purpose, strategy, and culture. Powered by 37 years of research, world-class IP, and award-winning expertise, we equip leaders with a practical framework to align people, processes, and priorities and activate a culture of ownership. Millions of individuals in thousands of organizations worldwide rely on us to unlock human potential, accelerate performance, and empower people at every level to drive business-critical results. Learn more at https://culturepartners.com/

