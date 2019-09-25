Dr. Joanne Spadoro Joins First Light Diagnostics

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, Inc., a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive and cost-effective diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced the addition of Dr. Joanne Spadoro as its Vice President of R&D and Regulatory Affairs.

Dr. Spadoro brings more than 20 years' experience in the in vitro diagnostics/medical device field. She has had responsibility for the development and commercialization of many novel, clinically important products. Her broad understanding of diagnostics includes product development, operations, quality systems, clinical affairs, regulatory affairs and business development. Dr. Spadoro holds a B.A. degree in biological sciences from Douglass College and a Ph.D. in cell biology from the University of Connecticut.

"We are excited to have an industry expert like Joanne join our Senior Leadership Team," said David Macdonald, President and CEO of First Light Diagnostics. "Her broad expertise of diagnostics from concept to commercialization will be invaluable to our continuing commercialization efforts."

"First Light's MultiPath platform will be a game-changer in diagnostic testing," said Dr. Joanne Spadoro. "I am delighted to be joining such a dynamic organization at an amazing time in the company's evolution."

Using primary patient samples directly without a culture step, First Light's MultiPath™ technology delivers breakthrough acceleration in delivering AST results, enabling clinicians to get the patient on the optimal, targeted, narrow-spectrum therapy at the onset of their infection. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results in just four hours, The MultiPath platform's easy to use, automated benchtop analyzer provides rapid results, high throughput and continuous random access. Using the MultiPath platform, clinicians will be able to administer the most effective targeted therapy during the onset of infection, versus waiting several days for results.

First Light Diagnostics has begun deployment of MultiPath systems at customer clinical study sites and is targeting FDA clearance in early 2020.

About First Light Diagnostics, Inc.

First Light Diagnostics, Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's Founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath™ detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness and ease-of-use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit www.firstlightdx.com.

David Macdonald

President and CEO

First Light Diagnostics

dmacdonald@firstlightdx.com

Mobile: (858) 997-9641

Related Images

first-light-diagnostics.png

First Light Diagnostics

First Light Diagnostics, Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance.

SOURCE First Light Diagnostics, Inc.