Dr. Joe Kravitz, Author & Top-Rated Maryland Dentist with a Passion to Serve

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Joe Kravitz is a dentist in Rockville, Maryland who has built a remarkable career stemming from his passion to serve. Dr. Kravitz has successfully treated more than 20,000 patients over the last 20 years, authoring many books related to the prevention of diseases and has been praised on media outlets such as Discovery, Dr. Oz and Oprah, Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS News, PrimeTime Live, Washington Post, USA Today, Washington Times, Miami Herald, and all over the world.

Dr. Joe Kravitz, Top-Rated Dentist in Rockville Maryland.

"What you have is what you give," says Dr. Kravitz "and serving others for the betterment of their health, comfort and happiness is what propels me forward as a research scientist and practitioner of dentistry."

Dr. Kravitz has also authored: Dirty Mouth, 3 Minute Implant, The Stage: How Endotoxin Can Make You Sick, Beautiful Smiles, Laughter is The Best Medicine, Symposium, The Red Light District, Dirty Mouth 2 and The Color of Water.

Over the years, Dr. Kravitz has taught dental students and dentists at the University of Maryland Dental School, George Washington University, and NYU College of Dentistry. He served as an American Red Cross volunteer instructor at the National Naval Medical Center where he received awards for his service. Dr. Kravitz donated his time to assist our military veterans who help protect our country.

Dr. Kravitz has an extensive professional history with credentials including a Doctorate of Dental Surgery and a Specialty Certificate in Prosthodontics from the University of Maryland Dental School, a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the University of Maryland Graduate School, and a Fellowship in Implant Dentistry from NYU College of Dentistry. Other dentists travel to learn the innovative dental implant techniques from Dr. Joe every year and he enjoys the process of watching his students learn and improve their skills. Dr. Joe has pioneered many minimally invasive surgical techniques, smile innovations, and improvements to the delivery of dental health care.

About Kravitz Dentistry

Kravitz Dentistry, PC is a specialty dental practice utilizing a simple, beautiful and pain-free approach to treating the smile, located in Rockville, Maryland. Using state-of-the-art techniques and diagnostic tools, Kravitz Dentistry offers kind, friendly, non-judgmental evaluation, beautiful and pain-free treatment and follow-up care for a variety of dental conditions, from broken teeth, missing teeth, crooked teeth, loose teeth, infected gums, infected bones, and mouth pain. For more information or to make an appointment, please visit www.KravitzDentistry.com or www.DentalImplants.us or Call 1-877-9-Kravitz or 301-761-4840.

Media Contact:

Dr. Joseph Kravitz

DDS, MS

301-761-4840

https://drjosephkravitz.com/

SOURCE Kravitz Dentistry

Related Links

http://www.kravitzdentistry.com/

SOURCE Kravitz Dentistry