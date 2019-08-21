Dr. Joe Kravitz, Rockville Dentist on the Significance of Mouth Pain

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization stipulates that dental disease affects five out of every six people. A diversity of problems can cause mouth pain. Dr. Joe Kravitz, award-winning dentist practicing out of Rockville, Maryland, is focused on precision diagnosis and comprehensive treatment.

Individuals with mouth pain, for instance, suffer from the following: cavities, periodontal disease, cracked teeth, infected teeth, missing teeth, painful dentures, failed dental work such as fillings, crowns and bridges. Moreover, mouth pain can induce speech problems, eating problems, and smiling problems.

"The source(s) of mouth pain should be discovered before treatment is rendered, as such precise diagnosis of sources is key," says Dr. Joe Kravitz.

Mouth pain originates by A delta and C nerve fibers sending messages to your brain. This message alerts the brain that something is wrong. This is your critical alert to see a dentist who has the expertise to resolve your condition.

Dr. Kravitz has successfully treated more than 20,000 patients over the last 20 years, authoring many books related to the prevention of diseases such as Dirty Mouth, 3 Minute Implant, The Stage: How Endotoxin Can Make You Sick, Beautiful Smiles, and more. He has been praised on media outlets such as Discovery, Dr. Oz and Oprah, Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS News, PrimeTime Live, Washington Post, USA Today, Washington Times, Miami Herald, and all over the world.

Dr. Kravitz has pioneered many minimally invasive surgical techniques, smile innovations, and improvements to the delivery of dental health care. Other dentists seek out instruction and mentorship from Dr. Kravitz, based on his extensive professional history of credentials including a Doctorate of Dental Surgery and a Specialty Certificate in Prosthodontics from the University of Maryland Dental School, a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the University of Maryland Graduate School, and a Fellowship in Implant Dentistry from NYU College of Dentistry.

If any indication of minor or serious mouth pain, it's paramount to seek out a seasoned prosthodontist or cosmetic dentist with experience treating mouth pain across a spectrum of disease states.

Kravitz Dentistry, PC is a specialty dental practice utilizing a simple, beautiful and pain-free approach to treating the smile, located in Rockville, Maryland. Using state-of-the-art techniques and diagnostic tools, Kravitz Dentistry offers kind, friendly, non-judgmental evaluation, beautiful and pain-free treatment and follow-up care for a variety of dental conditions, from broken teeth, missing teeth, crooked teeth, loose teeth, infected gums, infected bones, and mouth pain. For more information or to make an appointment, please visit www.KravitzDentistry.com or www.DentalImplants.us or Call 1-877-9-Kravitz or 301-761-4840.

