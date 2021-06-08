Dr. Joe Rubinsztain, CEO of ChronWell accepted into Forbes Technology Council

SUNRISE, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Rubinsztain, MD and CEO of ChronWell, a digital health and technology-enabled remote care management company, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Dr. Rubinsztain was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his extensive experience as a physician and entrepreneur in healthcare technology, specifically how AI and machine learning are used in digital therapeutics and other patient-care solutions. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Dr. Rubinsztain, a seasoned entrepreneur and leader in the healthcare technology field, launched ChronWell in 2017. Prior to this endeavor, he founded gMed, an award-winning electronic health records solution specifically for gastroenterologists, which he later sold to Modernizing Medicine. Dr. Rubinsztain continues on a path of active investment and plays a strategic role as a sought-after board member for businesses and NGOs focused on disrupting the digital health space.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Rubinsztain into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Rubinsztain has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I'm looking forward to learning and sharing with this prestigious group," said Dr. Rubinsztain. "I have always been passionate about technology, and I am grateful for the opportunity to exchange ideas with outstanding leaders that will ultimately benefit patients."

