Dr. Joe (Yizhou) He: Turning Cross-Border Ambition into Operable Partnerships

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from www.1dai1lu.cn

In a world of reshaped supply chains, accelerating energy transition, and fast-moving technology cycles, cross-border investment is no longer won by the loudest thesis. It is won by the quiet work of making partnerships operable—legally, commercially, and institutionally—across jurisdictions.

Managing Director and China CEO of Australian Capital Equity (ACE),Dr. Joe (Yizhou) He

That is the terrain where Dr. Joe (Yizhou) He has built his reputation. As Managing Director and China CEO of Australian Capital Equity (ACE), He works at the intersection of global capital and real-economy delivery. He is often brought in when a project's ambition is clear—but its path to execution is not.

"Opportunity is rarely the problem. Execution is," He said.

His perspective was shaped early, in situations where a deal could not rely on familiarity or momentum. As Fosun Group's Chief Middle East Representative, He led the full acquisition of AHAVA, an iconic Dead Sea cosmetics brand. The transaction was later recognized as a "2016 Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year". Yet people close to the deal recall that the real test came after signing: aligning stakeholders across cultures, translating operating assumptions into a China-market plan, and turning a global brand into a locally scalable business.

That experience left He with a lasting discipline: cross-border success is decided by governance design—who owns what, how risk is shared, how standards are met, and how decisions are made when conditions change. It is a way of thinking that travels well from consumer brands to future industries, where compliance, verification, and audit readiness can determine whether a project scales—or stalls.

At ACE, He has applied that discipline to help steer a strategic shift toward new-economy and advanced-technology themes, aiming to align long-cycle capital with innovation-led sectors where productivity gains compound over time. For partners assessing Asia-Pacific opportunities, his approach begins with the questions investment committees ask first: decision rights, downside protection, and what can be verified early—then works backward to a structure that can be financed and operated across borders.

Where a single bilateral relationship is not enough, He has also helped build pragmatic collaboration models that connect multinationals with leading Chinese industrial partners. The goal is to let technology, standards, compliance, and financing progress in parallel—so that when a project reaches technical validation and investment approval, the remaining questions are operational, not existential. Colleagues describe this as "institutional translation": turning on-the-ground realities into decision-ready inputs for headquarters and investment committees.

This becomes especially tangible in energy-transition projects—where timelines are long, stakeholders are many, and verification is non-negotiable. He has been involved in renewable and storage cooperation—wind, solar, and battery assets—as well as pathways related to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). In these sectors, scaling often depends on certification, traceability, and audit readiness across multiple standards systems.

"Governance is what makes scale investable," He said.

Dr. He's cross-border experience also extends to emerging-market outbound strategies. He has supported Chinese technology companies exploring expansion into new markets, including parts of Africa, where execution depends on local stakeholder alignment, regulatory literacy, and resilient operating models. In these environments, he often returns to the same principle: governance is not paperwork at the end—it is a product that must be built from the start.

Alongside project work, He's leadership has been recognized across business and next-generation leadership platforms. He was named to Forbes China's 2025 "Most Influential Chinese — Top 100" selection. In 2023, he was honored in the APAC CEO of the Year Awards by APAC Insider.

About Dr. Joe (Yizhou) He

Dr. Joe (Yizhou) He is Managing Director and China CEO of Australian Capital Equity (ACE). He serves as an advisory board member of the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and as an advisory committee member of CMC Capital Partners. He additionally holds industry appointments, including Vice Chairman of the China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment; Vice Chairman of the China International Chamber of Commerce for the Private Sector; a member of the China Investment Association; a committee member of the Entrepreneurship and Investment Professional Committee at the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance (SAIF); and a board director of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce. He also serves as a board director of Shanghai Oriental Pearl Mobile TV Co., Ltd.

Dr. He holds a Doctor of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University, a Master of Philosophy in Management degree from the University of Cambridge, and a Bachelor of Economics degree from Sun Yat-Sen University.

SOURCE www.1dai1lu.cn