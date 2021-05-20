Dr. Joel Raskin, a leader in psychiatry and neuroscience drug development, joins MINDCURE as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Raskin is a psychiatrist and academic with 20 years of international pharmaceutical experience in neuroscience drug development, lifecycle preparation, launch, and commercialization

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology for psychedelic therapy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joel Raskin as Chief Medical Officer. A trusted and respected leader in the neuroscience community, Dr. Raskin possesses two decades of international pharmaceutical experience in neuroscience drug development, lifecycle preparation, launch, and commercialization.

As Chief Medical Officer with MINDCURE, Dr. Raskin will play a lead role in the company's drug research, development, and commercialization approach. He has additional expertise around several priority indications identified by MINDCURE, including migraines, depression, and anxiety. Dr. Raskin earned his Medical degree and his FRCPC Psychiatry from the University of Toronto. Dr. Raskin had a 20-year career holding various neuroscience leadership positions at pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co. He currently serves on the Alzheimer's Drug Development Foundation Scientific Review Committee and the Weston Family Foundation Brain Institute Scientific Advisory Committee.

"I am thrilled today to be joining the team at MINDCURE as Chief Medical Officer," said Dr. Joel Raskin. "In my 35 years of pharmaceutical and psychiatric experience, I have seen firsthand the shortcomings of existing treatments and drugs. It is an exciting opportunity ahead for MINDCURE, and this industry in general, to find more effective and safer treatments for psychiatric and neurological diseases."

"As we continue to build our world-class executive team, we are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Raskin to MINDCURE," said Kelsey Ramsden, President and CEO of MINDCURE. "Dr. Raskin is a recognized leader in the area of neuropsychiatry research and treatment, and he will play a key role in advancing our mission to improve mental health in our communities through scientific psychedelic research and drug development."

About Dr. Joel Raskin

He is currently on the Alzheimer's Drug Development Foundation Scientific Review Committee and the Weston Family Foundation Brain Institute Scientific Advisory Committee.

Dr. Raskin is a member of the Canadian Medical Association, Ontario Medical Association, and Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons. As an active member of the academic and life sciences community, Dr. Raskin, until recently, held an adjunct staff appointment with the University of Toronto Department of Psychiatry.

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.

MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. MINDCURE is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

