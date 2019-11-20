Dr. Johanan Rand on the Joe DeFranco Podcast Discusses NAD IV Therapy: The Latest Anti-Aging Miracle

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Johanan Rand from Healthy Aging Medical Centers made a special guest appearance on Joe DeFranco's fitness podcast, "Industrial Strength" to discuss the possible latest anti-aging miracle, NAD therapy.

After hearing about the recent buzz surrounding NAD therapy possibly being the next big anti-aging secret, Joe DeFranco reached out to Dr. Rand to learn more since Dr. Rand has "always known to stay on top of all the latest and greatest research," with over 15 years of experience in functional and integrative medicine as well as his evidence-based approach to medicine. This podcast focuses on what exactly NAD, how we can boost our NAD levels, and the benefits of utilizing NAD IV therapy for anti-aging.

According to Dr. Rand, Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) is a form of vitamin B3 that is present and required in every single cell in our bodies in order to survive and is primarily involved in cellular repair and metabolism. Dr. Rand claims our NAD levels naturally decline after the age of 45, with the extent of the decline dependent on certain lifestyle factors such as oxidative stress levels, inflammation in our bodies (from overeating, over-training, too much stress, etc.), and excessive consumption of alcohol. According to a recent study, people who maintained a healthier low-carb diet with lower oxidative stress levels naturally had higher NAD levels. Combining an overall healthier lifestyle with NAD IV therapy allows for optimal NAD levels. Having optimal NAD levels are known to help improve sleep, energy, cognition, mood, reduce inflammation, reverse aging, accelerate muscle recovery, and even help break addictions linked to alcoholism and opioids.

According to Dr. Rand, one of the primary reasons that causes aging is due to DNA damage. Our NAD resources are often completely utilized towards lowering inflammation and oxidation, leaving little to no NAD in your body to repair DNA. NAD therapy replenishes your NAD levels adequately to allow your DNA to function properly and repair itself.

Although living an overall healthier lifestyle and taking certain supplements can help boost your levels, nothing can compare to receiving NAD therapy. Dr. Rand recommends to restore your NAD levels intravenously through IV therapy. Shown through his clinical experiences and research, Dr. Rand found that administering NAD into the veins has had the most dramatic results and is safe and non-invasive.

