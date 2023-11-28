Dr. John Christoforetti of The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics Elected as Vice President at the ISHA Hip Preservation Society Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) is proud to announce that Dr. John Christoforetti was elected as Vice President at the recent International Society for Hip Arthroscopy (ISHA) Hip Preservation Society Meeting held in Cape Town, South Africa. His one-year term as Vice President will begin in October of 2024.

Dr. Christoforetti, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon and a vital part of CAO's Maryland Orthopedic Specialists division, is a leading figure in the field of sports medicine and hip arthroscopy. He is highly respected for his significant contributions to the advancement of hip preservation techniques and his commitment to providing the highest standard of care to his patients.

The ISHA Hip Preservation Society Meeting is an esteemed international event that gathers the world's leading experts in hip preservation to share knowledge, discuss advancements and collaborate on future developments in the field. This year's meeting was held in Cape Town, South Africa, and featured a series of presentations, workshops and discussions led by the foremost experts in hip preservation.

Dr. Christoforetti's election as Vice President is a recognition of his expertise, his contributions to the field and his leadership abilities. As Vice President-Elect, he will play a crucial role in shaping the future direction of the society and the field of hip arthroscopy and preservation.

"We are extremely proud of Dr. Christoforetti's achievement," said Jo Lanier, practice manager at Maryland Orthopedic Specialists, a division at CAO. "His election as Vice President of ISHA is a testament to his dedication, expertise and leadership in hip preservation. We look forward to supporting him in his new role and are confident that he will continue to make significant contributions to the field."

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) is one of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the country. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefitting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility and broader insurance options of one of the country's largest orthopaedic networks. CAO is evolving to offer patients the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho.com .

CONTACT:

Jaime Gialloreto

Brian Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics