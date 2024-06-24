Dr. John E. Klibanoff Orthopaedic Surgeon joins Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists (AOS)

AUBURN, N.Y., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. John E. Klibanoff, a distinguished orthopaedic surgeon and clinical leader, has joined Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists (AOS) affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital (ACH), marking a significant addition to the practice.

John E. Klibanoff, MD

Dr. Klibanoff brings a wealth of experience from Western New York Orthopaedics, a Rochester Regional Health System practice in Rochester, N.Y. His educational background includes a medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and Orthopaedic Residency training at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN. In addition, Dr. Klibanoff is a retired Lieutenant Colonel and decorated veteran serving in the U.S. Army and Reserve from 1990-2005.

Previously Attending Surgeon and owner of Orthopaedic Associates of Rochester, and for the past five years lead Orthopaedic Surgeon at Rochester Regional Orthopaedics at Ridgeway and Linden Oaks Medical Centers, Dr. Klibanoff's expertise spans Joint Reconstruction, Limb Reconstruction, Sports Injury, and Trauma. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Scott A. Berlucchi, President & CEO of Auburn Community Hospital, remarked, "Dr. Klibanoff's extensive experience in esteemed healthcare systems makes him a valuable addition to our team of local orthopaedic practitioners and to Auburn Community Hospital."

"I have known Dr. Klibanoff for a number of years, and he is highly regarded in the field of joint replacement and joint revision surgery. He joins an exceptionally talented group of surgeons including Dr. Robert Nolan (Spine Surgeon), Dr. Christopher Wang (Sports Surgeon), and Dr. Maria Iannolo (Trauma Surgeon) " stated Dr. Daniel Alexander, Chief of Orthopaedics.

In expressing his excitement about joining Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists, Dr. Klibanoff stated, "Auburn Community Hospital has an outstanding reputation, and I am eager to contribute to this growing practice and community."

Dr. Klibanoff will see patients in two locations while a permanent office is being completed – call 585-6016 to book an appointment.

Thursdays:

400 Red Creek Dr #120, Rochester, NY 14623

Calkins Corporate Park

(Located with Rochester Brain & Spine) &

Fridays:

360 Medical Office Bldg.

Suite 210

Located within Hand Surgery Associates

Rochester NY 14625

Dr. Klibanoff will also have office hours in the Auburn location and all surgeries will be performed at Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Klibanoff is accepting new patients and referrals; for an appointment, please contact:

Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists

Medical Office Building

77 Nelson Street/Suite 120 & Suite 210

Auburn NY 315-252-7559

Auburn Community Hospital is the largest employer in Cayuga County, with a workforce of over 1,000 employees. The Hospital has a combined medical staff of more than three hundred medical professionals and multiple primary care sites. Today, ACH is a Health Care Delivery System that includes the Hospital, an 80-bed Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center, comprehensive cancer center, 3 Urgent Care Centers, as well as Primary Care and Specialty Care Services.

SOURCE Auburn Community Hospital